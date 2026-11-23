I think the Fed is about to make another mistake on December 9th. Financial conditions have tightened massively. For example, @SpaceX, an investment grade company, just raised secured debt financing at an 8.259% interest rate versus below 6% for its unsecured bond offering at the time of its IPO. The cost of equity capital has also increased materially with the recent substantial decline in the stock market. The Fed’s 2% inflation ambition is misguided. Geopolitical risk and the required investment in global military spending, de globalization and tariffs, and the massive AI infrastructure and related energy investment are features of the world that did not exist when the 2% target was set. 3% inflation is a more realistic ambition in the new world. The Fed will put the U.S. and world in recession if it continues to raise rates in a failed attempt to drive inflation to 2%. Tell me why I am wrong.