快譯通／詹姆士．梅鐸砲轟父親公司「否認」氣候變遷

Rupert Murdochs younger son James has called out his fathers media empire for "denial" of climate change, calling it a disappointment in light of wildfires in Australia, a report said Tuesday.

澳洲山林大火燃燒之際，報導指出，梅鐸的么兒14日抨擊，父親的媒體王國「否認」氣候變遷，他感到失望。

The Daily Beast reported that James Murdoch and his activist wife Kathryn had harsh words for his familys company, which operates US-based Fox News as well as newspapers in the US, Britain and Rupert Murdochs native Australia through its News Corp.

美國每日野獸報導，詹姆士．梅鐸及其積極活動份子妻子凱瑟琳批評家族企業毫不客氣。

梅鐸的新聞公司經營美國福斯新聞以及美國、英國、梅鐸祖國澳洲的報紙。

"Kathryn and James views on climate are well established and their frustration with some of the News Corp and Fox coverage of the topic is also well known," the report quoted a spokesperson for the couple as saying. "They are particularly disappointed with the ongoing denial among the news outlets in Australia given obvious evidence to the contrary."

報導引述詹姆士．梅鐸夫妻發言人指出，「凱瑟琳和詹姆士對於氣候的觀點很明白，他們對於新聞公司及福斯新聞一些氣候變遷報導的挫折感也是眾所皆知。有鑑於氣候變遷證據明確，澳洲媒體卻持續否認氣候變遷，他們感到特別失望」。

The family rebuke comes amid raging bushfires in Australia that have killed at least 27 people, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and burned 10 million hectares (100,000 square kilometres) of land -- an area larger than South Korea or Portugal.

澳洲山林大火至今已經造成27人喪生、摧毀超過2000棟房屋、燒掉10萬平方公里--面積比南韓和葡萄牙還大。而他們在此時批評自己家族。

The Murdoch familys News Corp Australia publishes eight of the top 10 newspapers in the country and operates the 24-hour multi-platform Sky News Australia.

梅鐸的澳洲新聞公司出版澳洲十大報紙中的八家，並且經營24小時多元平台澳洲天空新聞頻道。