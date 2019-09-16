親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
美中貿易戰風雲
國際焦點
世界萬象
奇聞不要看
全球財經
美國新聞
轉角國際

保險員都用這招占你便宜…自保必學3件事

影／回堵近7公里！中山高9輛車連環大車禍 2重傷5輕傷送醫

川普：槍已上膛 只待確認誰是攻擊沙國石油設施元凶

2019-09-16 08:12聯合報 記者季晶晶╱即時報導

美國總統川普說，美國知道誰該為沙烏地阿拉伯石油設施遭攻擊負責。圖為和沙烏地阿拉伯...
美國總統川普說，美國知道誰該為沙烏地阿拉伯石油設施遭攻擊負責。圖為和沙烏地阿拉伯王儲穆罕默德6月28日出席G20峰會檔案照。歐新社
分享

美國有線電視新聞網報導，美國總統川普周日（15日）晚間在推特貼文說，美國「有理由相信，我們（美國）知道」誰該為沙烏地阿拉伯石油設施遭攻擊負責，而美國在此癱瘓式空襲後，「槍已上膛，只待確認」。

沙烏地阿拉伯石油供應遭攻擊。有理由相信，我們知道誰是罪魁禍首，槍已上膛只待確認，但正準備聽取沙國意見，他們相信誰是攻擊元凶，我們會如何著手展開行動！」

沙烏地阿拉伯空襲川普石油

相關新聞

油價飆 川普說已下令釋出戰略石油儲備

2019-09-16 07:30

沙國油田遇襲效應 國際油價恐暴漲10美元

2019-09-15 23:41

這一炸凸顯全球原油體系脆弱 國際油市走進危險境地

2019-09-16 00:02

Fed本周將降息1碼 還有下波

2019-09-15 23:51

沙國石油設施遭空襲油價急漲 誰最受影響？

2019-09-16 08:41

今天開盤前 五件國際事不可不知

2019-09-16 07:06

彭博資訊專欄／油市面臨真正的考驗

2019-09-16 00:23

貨幣寬鬆 降息導致「三正三負」

2019-09-16 00:17

美經濟萎縮風險 升高

2019-09-15 23:50

貨幣寬鬆正效應 逐步減弱

2019-09-15 23:50

紐約大學教授韋倫：永續投資 不必犧牲報酬

2019-09-15 23:48

美農業新創 拚翻轉貧窮農鎮

2019-09-15 23:47

日取消美葡萄酒關稅

2019-09-15 23:44

各國央行 嚴審臉書數位幣

2019-09-15 23:43

韓本周將日踢出白名單

2019-09-15 23:43

美穩油市 擬動用戰略儲油

2019-09-15 23:39

法蘭克福車展 萬人嗆：燃油車過時

2019-09-15 23:30

沙國油廠遇襲 中東風險升至「空前水準」

2019-09-15 23:17

影／印度中部暴雨成災 祈雨蛙成婚僅2個月就離婚

2019-09-15 18:24

油田受襲凸顯防守不力 沙國股市一度重挫逾3%

2019-09-15 17:53

未來一周市場展望

2019-09-15 13:54

環保意識升 肉類、瓶裝飲料消費減

2019-09-15 13:38

情勢不穩 香港人到澳洲置產

2019-09-15 13:38

MoviePass太好康 華人訂戶先甜後苦

2019-09-15 13:29

1分鐘看重點！沙國石油公司遭攻擊將影響油價多久？

2019-09-15 12:18

都是因為環保！消費者減少購買肉類、瓶裝飲料

2019-09-15 09:27

沙國證實無人機攻擊使油產少50% 龐培歐說是伊朗幹的

2019-09-15 08:14

葉門叛軍襲石油設施 衝擊沙烏地近半原油生產

2019-09-15 06:29

彭博專欄／陸匯率回穩 新興幣鬆一口氣

2019-09-15 00:06

非洲太陽能夯 歐日企搶進

2019-09-14 23:33

電商擦亮招牌 找球星助陣

2019-09-14 23:33

ECB寬鬆挨轟 考驗下任掌門

2019-09-14 23:26

美眾院盯科技大咖 有新動作

2019-09-14 23:26

全球股票基金 上周大幅吸金

2019-09-14 23:26

庫德洛：歐洲負利率沒作用

2019-09-14 23:26

列出四理由 倫交所拒絕港交所求婚

2019-09-14 01:03

班克西最大塗鴉作！卡車拍賣落槌價估最高5700萬元

2019-09-03 09:19

台韓覺得無傷大雅 日本女孩卻不會做的10件事！

2019-08-07 13:28

兩敗俱傷 美中彼此出口跌逾一成 美最大貿易夥伴換人

2019-08-03 09:08
看更多

熱門文章

人人都怕的事發生了！遭攻擊的沙國煉油廠 重要性無敵

2019-09-15 10:26

1分鐘看重點！沙國石油公司遭攻擊將影響油價多久？

2019-09-15 12:18

中國遊客太多了？俄羅斯貝加爾湖居民苦不堪言

2019-09-15 10:58

把他「送回台灣」！美保守電台主持人說楊安澤是共產黨

2019-09-15 12:28

沙國去年軍費兩兆 竟栽在45萬元的無人機上

2019-09-15 22:23

度假時一見傾心 德州男登報找心慕之人紅遍多倫多

2019-09-15 15:20

連叛軍都能用無人機攻擊沙國石油設施 美、沙報復受限

2019-09-15 11:41

今天開盤前 五件國際事不可不知

2019-09-16 07:06

沙國油田遇襲效應 國際油價恐暴漲10美元

2019-09-15 23:41

國際油價飆漲逾19% 沙國供油設施遭襲

2019-09-16 06:27

Fed本周將降息1碼 還有下波

2019-09-15 23:51

「全美十大最輕鬆監獄」 行賄「慾望師奶」霍夫曼想到灣區服刑

2019-09-15 23:06

楊安澤參選美總統 掀起辱華言論風波

2019-09-15 13:47

川普：槍已上膛 只待確認誰是攻擊沙國石油設施元凶

2019-09-16 08:12

價值125萬美元黃金馬桶 邱吉爾故居展出遭竊

2019-09-15 12:27

油田受襲凸顯防守不力 沙國股市一度重挫逾3%

2019-09-15 17:53

美擊斃賓拉丹兒子 川普證實：在反恐行動遭格殺

2019-09-15 13:11

影／印度中部暴雨成災 祈雨蛙成婚僅2個月就離婚

2019-09-15 18:24

800公里外遠攻...葉門叛軍 應有伊朗撐腰

2019-09-16 00:04

加味電子菸疑釀肺病 美國紐約州宣布禁令

2019-09-16 06:04

油價飆 川普說已下令釋出戰略石油儲備

2019-09-16 07:30

小瓶蓋大妙用！回收塑膠瓶蓋變義肢

2019-09-15 09:28

沙烏地油廠遇襲 白宮：不排除川普會晤伊朗總統

2019-09-16 04:39

沙國油廠遇襲 中東風險升至「空前水準」

2019-09-15 23:17

前首相小泉對兒子寄厚望 盼讓日本成為無核國家

2019-09-15 19:38

川普又出手救內唐亞胡！拋共同防禦條約 力道比上次弱

2019-09-15 11:26

這一炸凸顯全球原油體系脆弱 國際油市走進危險境地

2019-09-16 00:02

一天少500萬桶！沙國油產減半 衝擊能源市場牽動油價

2019-09-15 17:05

沙國油田遭恐攻 美釋出保護善意

2019-09-15 16:01

都是因為環保！消費者減少購買肉類、瓶裝飲料

2019-09-15 09:27
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top