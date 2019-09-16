川普：槍已上膛 只待確認誰是攻擊沙國石油設施元凶
美國有線電視新聞網報導，美國總統川普周日（15日）晚間在推特貼文說，美國「有理由相信，我們（美國）知道」誰該為沙烏地阿拉伯石油設施遭攻擊負責，而美國在此癱瘓式空襲後，「槍已上膛，只待確認」。
沙烏地阿拉伯石油供應遭攻擊。有理由相信，我們知道誰是罪魁禍首，槍已上膛只待確認，但正準備聽取沙國意見，他們相信誰是攻擊元凶，我們會如何著手展開行動！」
Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019
