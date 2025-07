搭飛機別穿這樣！美醫師、空服員列「NG穿著」：恐影響健康與逃生

ur outfit might be cute at the gate, but at 38,000 feet? Not so much. Here’s what I never fly in and why ✨ 💾 Save this for your next flight 🩳 Shorts or crop tops — ever felt the wrath of plane AC on bare thighs or on your naked belly? Brutal 🩴 Flip flops — fine for the beach, not for running to your gate or emergency landings. Plus, I know you will take them off during flight and walk barefoot🫣 🚫 Polyester & synthetics — you need breathable fabrics when cabin temperature fluctuates 🧦 Tights — synthetic = flammable. Not what you want in case of fire fabric might burn into your skin 🫃 Tight non stretchy clothes —your body bloats in the air. What feels snug on ground might feel like a corset in the sky. 💡 Choose comfort, safety, and layers you can easily remove or add 👇 Tell me your go-to plane outfit or worst airport fashion fail! 🫶 💾 Save this for your next trip #FlightAttendantTips #TravelSmart #WhatNotToWearOnAPlane #travelhacks