影／遇見伯樂！泰國女清潔工街頭被相中 TikTok爆紅變模特兒

Bangkok Road Sweeper Gets Horror Movie Makeover, Wins Internet Again Noppajit “Meen” Somboonsate, the Bangkok road sweeper who recently went viral for her natural beauty, has once again caught the public’s attention—this time with a dramatic horror-inspired makeover. Acclaimed Thai make-up artist Nong Chat transformed Meen into Panor, the iconic character from Art of the Devil 2. The transformation, complete with traditional Thai attire and character styling, was praised widely on social media. Meen’s journey from street worker to viral star has been celebrated by netizens, many of whom are calling for her to break into the entertainment industry. She now also features in a campaign for Nong Chat’s Browit brand. A single mother of two, Meen remains grounded and grateful, continuing to express surprise at the attention. Her story resonates as a celebration of everyday beauty, resilience, and opportunity. #BangkokStar #ViralTransformation