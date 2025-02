血染加勒比海…她為「打卡」靠近鯊魚慘遭咬噬 雙手截肢保命

🆘️A tourist was attacked by a shark in the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean.



➡️The 55-year-old Canadian woman waded into the water at a beach and approached the 6-foot (1.8-meter) predator, attempting to take a picture of it. The shark tore off both of her hands.⤵️ pic.twitter.com/pPEnSDwqfv