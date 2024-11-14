發百張喜帖只來5人…新娘見全場空桌心碎 百萬網友送暖：看到你最美時刻

快訊

聯合新聞網／ 綜合報導
美國一對新人廣邀賓客參加婚禮，結果只有5人到場。示意圖／ingimage
美國一對新人廣邀賓客參加婚禮，結果只有5人到場。示意圖／ingimage

舉辦婚禮是一件令人開心的事，但是美國一對新人邀請超過75人來參加婚禮，結果到場的只有5人，讓新娘相當傷心又傻眼。

美國一名女子卡莉娜（Kalina Marie）在TikTok上發布一則影片，表示自己籌備10個月的婚禮，發了超過75張電子喜帖、25張紙本喜帖邀請大家來。婚禮時間是當天下午1點開始，但是1點15分時，卡莉娜的媽媽傳訊息告訴她，現場一個人都沒有。直到2點她和丈夫現身時，現場只來了5人，可以容納40人的會場顯得相當冷清。

面對空蕩蕩的婚禮，卡莉娜忍不住質問為什麼？「我們做了什麼嗎？我為人有這麼糟嗎？我先生到底做了什麼，要遭受這樣的待遇？」，有些朋友甚至沒有傳訊息祝福他們，或是告知無法到場參加的原因，這讓她非常難受。

卡莉娜步入婚禮現場的影片獲得近900萬次觀看，網友紛紛留言安慰她，「現在有5萬2千人觀看你的入場了！我們都在為你歡呼」、「沒關係！有200萬人都看到了你最美的時刻」、「我們都看到你美麗的入場」。

This is our entrance to our Masqurade ball. The Masqurade ball that I have talked EXCESSIVELY about for the last 10 months. The same ball that I not only digitally invited over 75 people to. But ALSO spent money to send 25 beautiful invitations out to. FIVE PEOPLE SHOWED UP!!!!!!! Like, are you kidding me!?!? As you see in the video, we enter the venue. And no one is there. The invite said 1pm. My mom messaged me at 1:15 that no one was there. My husband and I finally showed up at 2oclock, to 5 people. In a venue planned for 40. I dreamed that I would walk in to a bunch of people cheering us on. Hooting and hollering for us in celebration……but all you see is a woman trying to hold herself together because she had NO idea how to deal with her venue being almost completely empty. All the wasted food and drinks. All the empty tables and chairs. Every moment of my reception changed to adapt. Did we still make the most of it?? You bet your SWEET @$$ we did. But did this video just take all the good moments and shoot them out of the water for a second, F$&K yea it did 😔 It just makes me think, like, why? What did we do? Am I that bad of a person? What did my husband ever do to deserve any of this? Why couldn’t we matter enough for people to show up? I still have “friends” that haven’t even messaged me to congratulate me or tell me why they didn’t come. It truly makes me sick. I honestly can’t wrap my head around this yet. But all I know is, I have my man. My baby. And family that shows up when I need them. And for that, I will be thankful ❤️ #FAIL #fyp #whereisthelove

婚禮

發百張喜帖只來5人…新娘見全場空桌心碎 百萬網友送暖：看到你最美時刻

