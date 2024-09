影／巴西嚴重車禍釀3死 網紅竟在採訪現場跳舞搶鏡頭

A singer and social media influencer is facing widespread backlash after he was filmed dancing behind a television reporter at the scene of a deadly bus crash in Brazil. MC Livinho, a popular funk artist with over 13 million Instagram followers, interrupted the live news broadcast as journalist Isabela Campos reported on the horrific smash, which left three people dead. Despite people behind the camera clearly motioning for him to stop, Livinho continued to dance behind the reporter, seemingly with no regard for the tragedy that had unfolded. 🎥 Newsflash #news #brazil #influencer #socialmedia #controversy