影／「吃土」保養皮膚成熱潮 連電商平台都買得到

How to get the benefits of eating dirt without making mud pies! ⬇️ It's easy for kids (if you let them play outside in nature) to get exposure to the benefits of soil! They put leaves in their mouths or have a snack with dirt stained hands! But what are the other ways to get these benefits? And how can you do it 'safely'. 1. Don't wash your organic veggies. Best if you garden them yourself, second best to get from a local organic farm that you trust! 2. Walk in nature! You know when the light hits a specific way and you see all the particles floating in the air, hiking somewhere that the particles are mostly made from natural sources (a forest, the mountains, etc) will inncoulate you simply by breathing! Breathe in the diet! When Ojai was 4 months old we went to Vail and I picked up "gut rocks" for him to explore playing with and putting in his mouth. Ie rocks with dirt on them but even just breathing that air was amazing for his little gut and ours. 3. Garden! Get your hands in some dirt. 4. Go in the ocean!! I put ocean water all over Ojai's hands and face last week so he could get the benefit of the microorganisms present there (it's the same idea) Avoid spaces that are sprayed with pesticides and rather seek out trails, or your own backyard (that hopefully isn't sprayed or used fertilizer)! Don't over sanitize your kids hands if they are dirty from natural spaces! Mud pies are not the only way but also a great way 😜