影／「吃土」保養皮膚成熱潮 連電商平台都買得到

近期網路上興起一股「吃土」的風潮，有不少人開始推動吃土的好處，甚至在社群媒體上大肆宣傳吃土對身體和美容的益處。
據《紐約郵報》（New York Post）報導，最近在TikTok上有不少網友開始分享自己「吃土」的習慣，這些吃土的支持者認為這麼做能改善腸道健康，甚至還有人宣稱吃土能改善膚質。
TikTok上的一位女網友艾德勒（Stephanie Adler）就分享一部影片說，為了改善孩子和自己的腸道健康，他們已經開始吃土一陣子。她在影片中甚至提到，光是吃下一湯匙的有機土壤，裡面所包含的微量元素就比地球上的人口還多。
更有趣的是，如果有人不敢直接從自家後院挖土吃，現在在網路上也能買到「食用級」的泥土，價格從11美元到27美元（約新台幣350元至870元）不等。有一位亞馬遜賣家就宣稱自家販售的可食用紅泥土能抗老化，吃了能夠緊緻毛孔，平衡油脂分泌，有助於改善青春痘和頭皮屑問題。
How to get the benefits of eating dirt without making mud pies! ⬇️ It’s easy for kids (if you let them play outside in nature) to get exposure to the benefits of soil! They put leaves in their mouths or have a snack with dirt stained hands! But what are the other ways to get these benefits? And how can you do it ‘safely’. 1. Don’t wash your organic veggies. Best if you garden them yourself, second best to get from a local organic farm that you trust! 2. Walk in nature! You know when the light hits a specific way and you see all the particles floating in the air, hiking somewhere that the particles are mostly made from natural sources (a forest, the mountains, etc) will inncoulate you simply by breathing! Breathe in the diet! When Ojai was 4 months old we went to Vail and I picked up “gut rocks” for him to explore playing with and putting in his mouth. Ie rocks with dirt on them but even just breathing that air was amazing for his little gut and ours. 3. Garden! Get your hands in some dirt. 4. Go in the ocean!! I put ocean water all over Ojai’s hands and face last week so he could get the benefit of the microorganisms present there (it’s the same idea) Avoid spaces that are sprayed with pesticides and rather seek out trails, or your own backyard (that hopefully isn’t sprayed or used fertilizer)! Don’t over sanitize your kids hands if they are dirty from natural spaces! Mud pies are not the only way but also a great way 😜 #guthealthmatters #babiesguthealth #babyguthealth #eatdirt #holisticmotherhood #crunchymoms ♬ original sound - Fertility + Hormone Coach
雖然聽起來很奇怪，但學術界確實針對吃土有研究，發現食用泥土對人體健康有益。2019年的一項研究就顯示，泥土有助於人體腸道微生物群的發展，有益消化系統健康，還能減少對肉類和乳製品的需求。
除了腸道健康，泥土對皮膚和免疫系統也有好處。赫爾辛基大學的研究指出，直接接觸天然泥土和植物，可能會改變皮膚的微生物群，進而預防和治療免疫系統疾病。有網友稱，吃土能減少青春痘和皺紋，還有一些人吃土就只是喜歡泥土的味道。
雖然這項行為已經有一些支持者，但仍頗具爭議，有潛在的衛生和健康風險，建議民眾不要輕易嘗試。
