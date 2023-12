感人聖誕卡片！男用AI讓過世爸爸聲音重現 媽媽一聽淚崩

My dad passed away from pancreatic cancer 1.5 years ago. So I decided to do something special for my mom this year for Christmas. It’s been so long since we’ve heard his voice…So I made her a video using an AI software to match his exact voice. The result was absolutely amazing. Here’s how it turned out…. #cancer #cancersucks #cancerfighter #pancreaticcancer #christmasgift #christmastiktok #pancreaticcancerwarrior #cancertok