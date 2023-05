大馬女帶22條蛇＋1隻變色龍登機 印度海關一開箱傻眼

On 28.04.23, a female pax who arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Flight No. AK13 was intercepted by Customs.

On examination of her checked-in baggage, 22 Snakes of various species and a Chameleon were found & seized under the Customs Act, 1962 r/w Wildlife Protection act, 1972 pic.twitter.com/uP5zSYyrLS