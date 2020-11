植物人兒子將安樂死 母召女郎懇求：請送給他最後溫柔

安樂死存在極大道德爭議,目前有國家法例上容許無力扭轉死亡結局的病人作出抉擇。有一位性工作者在外國外國討論區reddit分享一次不尋常的個案,當時接獲1名母親委託,要求她與植物人兒子發生性行為,因其兒子將會接受安樂死。樓主為男生送上最後的溫柔,心情卻是萬分複雜……

He had a spinal injury and was basically trapped in his body. Could barely speak and move. His mother booked me. I was told I'm going to be the last person he had sex with since he was planning on euthanasia later that year.

We held each other and cried afterwards. When I left his room his mother hugged me and cried. I couldn't accept payment for that one. She sent me a diamond necklace a week later with a note saying he'd passed.

