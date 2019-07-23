從不上超市買肉！年輕辣媽自己打獵找肉吃
在過去的一年裡，一位年輕辣媽-瑞秋·嘉莉（Rachel Carrie），開槍打了80隻野雞、40隻鴨以及125隻鴿子，只為了提供家人們所需的肉類食物。
根據《鏡報》報導，來自英國約克郡的瑞秋是一名35歲的年輕辣媽，她從不上超市買肉，她十幾歲的兒子從4歲起就一直在吃她所獵捕的動物。她的IG也經常貼出她穿著勁裝打獵的模樣，或是正在處理、料理動物的照片。她表示自己是一名動物愛好者，並聲稱素食主義者應該將她視為盟友。
事實上，瑞秋曾經是一名素食主義者，從7歲時就開始吃素一直到12歲。但她表示當她的父親帶她去野外用狩獵兔子時，讓原本吃素的她改觀。她表示狩獵是最符合道德的選擇，這些動物沒有被運送到幾公里遠的屠宰場。
她更補充說道，素食主義者可能會無意中造成野生動物的流離失所或殺戮，要求將野生動物佔用的土地轉化為種植作物。「你直接對準心臟乾淨俐落的射擊」，瑞秋表示那些動物從來不知道你在那裡，「牠沒有受到傷害，也沒有受到驚嚇。」
「我不會吃商店買的牛肉或雞肉，但我會很樂意坐下吃兔子燉肉」瑞秋也直言透過狩獵獲取肉類來源，讓家裡扔掉的食物數量減少了，「當你花一整天時間尋找食物時，你最不想做的就是浪費任何食物。」而她的狩獵行動都在農民和其他土地所有者的同意下進行。
Teach kids where food comes from... newsflash : it’s not cellophane wrapped styrofoam trays. Teach them what they’re eating : it wasn’t always just neatly packed and pink and it probably didn’t really resemble Pricilla the happy pig skipping through the meadow like the packaging would have you believe. Take back the responsibility yourself and stop living the food lie. Support responsible farmers, support British farms, high welfare standards, stop supporting cheaply and intensively produced meat and imported meats, Im lucky and made the decision to eat only animals I’d hunted myself, I’ve even started ordering vegetarian dishes when possible when I eat out. I can’t ignore it anymore and I’ve been guilty of forgetting to grab some pheasant out of the freezer and grabbing a pack of chicken from the supermarket, it just doesn’t taste the same and I just can’t and won’t support cruelty. Im so happy I’m able to hunt and bring home all of my own meat, and understand not everyone can do this, but everyone can make better and more ethical choices where food is concerned and consumer choices in general. . . . #friendsandfood #animalwelfare #kindness #meateater #food #foodorigins #supportBritishfarms #hunting
