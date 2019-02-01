英國女厭食像瀕死乾屍 靠巧克力獲救變健康正妹
21歲的英國女子安妮（Annie Windley）曾患厭食症，體重一度僅剩約29公斤，不但多次入院，甚至頻臨死亡。沒想到最後靠著一塊巧克力而得救。
根據《太陽報》報導，安妮·溫德利（Annie Windley）在15歲時患上厭食症。當時的她為了減肥，而開始計算食物熱量，並且避免吃碳水化合物、肉類和乳製品。
最初她因為成功瘦身而受到其他同學的稱讚，不料安妮對卡路里計算的癡迷很快就失去了控制，進而罹患了厭食症。安妮說她曾經因為拒絕吃飯，而且當食物放到面前時會開始顫抖，「我不能和食物待在同一個房間裡」。
她的身體越來越虛弱，連站起來都有些困難，甚至頻臨死亡，也因此進出了醫院五次。當時的她瘦到就像乾屍一樣，體重最輕時也僅剩大約29公斤，「我回頭看自己的照片，看起來很可怕，但我當時只想要更瘦小一點。」
事實上安妮在校期間非常活躍，參與各項運動，包括田徑、網球、曲棍球等等。然而因為身體狀況，致使她退出球隊，甚至無法繼續升大學。
在每天只吃一片薄薄的吐司和果醬生存五年後，直到2017年10月的某一天，安妮突然很想吃巧克力。而當她吃下這塊巧克力後，發現自己並沒有因為進食而突然變胖。安妮開始願意接納食物，並向厭食症展開反擊。
除了每天健康地吃三餐，並開始鍛煉。現在的她，體重已經回到45公斤，更不時貼照片秀出好身材。
安妮現在時常透過Instagram分享她的康復之旅，並感謝她的朋友和家人在她最黑暗的時期幫助她。「我希望可以告訴年輕的自己停下來，這讓我感到難過，因為我浪費了許多時間。」
🌟TRANSFORMATION TUESDAY🌟... I wanted to do a body post today because lately I’ve been battling more then ever with the negativity my mind gives me and I’m determined to overcome self hate and continue to grow and mould into the women I aspire to become. Living with anxiety is like being followed by a voice👀it knows all your insecurities and uses them against you. But this is where you must focus all your power into the very moment that’s dragging you down and use a past positivity, a memory that makes you smile or a little something you’re grateful for to bring you back to the present and accept how individually strong you can be. REMEMBER, YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO STOP ANY SITUATION YOU’RE UNHAPPY WITH💪🏻and asking for help is not being a burden! Feeling sad, empty, or hopeless does not make you a bad person. You are human, you are valuable and you are entitled to have as much support whenever you may need it💕Today as society both men and women constantly compare themselves to idols, role models, celebrities or inspiring people, and that’s okay! As long as it doesn’t control you to a nomadic point of madness that takes over your life and formulates a self judgment of value based on their stature. We are not all born Instagram models or formed in a ‘perfect shell’. We have our strengths and we have our weaknesses and that’s that. I have aspects of myself that I personally adore and am proud of but based on what others stereotype a women to look like causes me to panic and question my appearance constantly. I’m learning to forget what others think and work on myself FOR MYSELF!😏Every morning, wake up and remind yourself that your soul is fucking beautiful, your mind is powerful, your heart is made of gold a you’ve all got so many god damn things going for you that you literally do not need ANYONE who isn’t going to love you the way that you deserved to be loved!😏•YOUR BODY IS YOUR MOST PRICELESS POSSESSION SO TAKE CARE OF IT AND STAY STRONG!• I hope you’re all have a good week! Take care everyone😇😇 #transformationtuesday #transformation #bodytransformation #body #weightgain #strongnotskinny #fitnotthin #recovery #power #women #fit #courage xx
