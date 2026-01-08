川普政府將退出66個國際組織 完整名單一次看

快訊

中央社／ 華盛頓7日綜合外電報導
美國總統川普。路透
美國總統川普今天表示，美國將退出數十個國際與聯合國機構，包括一項關鍵氣候條約，以及促進性別平等與婦女賦權的聯合國機構，理由是這些組織「與美國國家利益背道而馳」。

美聯社報導，這些組織近半數與聯合國有關，多數聚焦於氣候、勞工、移民等議題，而川普政府將這類議題歸類為迎合多元與「覺醒」倡議。

以下是白宮公布美國將退出的機構完整清單：

● 非聯合國組織

－全時無碳能源倡議（24/7 Carbon-Free EnergyCompact）

－可倫坡計畫理事會（Colombo Plan Council）

－環境合作委員會（Commission for EnvironmentalCooperation）

—教育不能等（Education Cannot Wait）基金

—歐洲混合戰爭威脅對策中心（European Centre ofExcellence for Countering Hybrid Threats）

—歐洲國家公路研究實驗室論壇（Forum ofEuropean National Highway Research Laboratories）

—自由線上聯盟（Freedom Online Coalition）

—全球社區參與與韌性基金（Global CommunityEngagement and Resilience Fund）

—全球反恐論壇（Global Counterterrorism Forum）

—全球網路專家論壇（Global Forum on CyberExpertise）

—全球遷移暨發展論壇（Global Forum on Migrationand Development）

—美洲全球變遷研究所（Inter-American Institute forGlobal Change Research）

—礦業、礦產、金屬與永續發展政府間論壇（Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals,and Sustainable Development）

—政府間氣候變遷問題小組（IntergovernmentalPanel on Climate Change）

—政府間生物多樣性與生態系服務科學政策平台（Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform onBiodiversity and Ecosystem Services）

—國際文化財產保護與修復研究中心（InternationalCentre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration ofCultural Property）

—國際棉業諮詢委員會（International CottonAdvisory Committee）

—國際發展法組織（International Development LawOrganization）

—國際能源論壇（International Energy Forum）

—藝術理事會與文化機構國際聯盟組織（International Federation of Arts Councils and CultureAgencies）

—國際民主及選舉協助研究所（International Institutefor Democracy and Electoral Assistance）

—國際司法與法治學院（International Institute forJustice and the Rule of Law）

—國際鉛鋅研究小組（International Lead and ZincStudy Group）

—國際可再生能源機構（International RenewableEnergy Agency）

—國際太陽能聯盟（International Solar Alliance）

—國際熱帶木材組織（International Tropical TimberOrganization）

—國際自然保育聯盟（International Union forConservation of Nature）

—泛美地理與歷史研究所（Pan-American Institute forGeography and History）

—大西洋合作夥伴關係（Partnership for AtlanticCooperation）

—亞洲對付海盜及持械搶劫船隻區域合作協定組織（Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracyand Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia）

—區域合作理事會（Regional Cooperation Council）

—21世紀再生能源政策網絡（Renewable EnergyPolicy Network for the 21st Century）

—烏克蘭科學技術中心（Science and TechnologyCenter in Ukraine）

—太平洋區域環境規劃署秘書處（Secretariat of thePacific Regional Environment Programme）

—歐洲理事會威尼斯委員會（Venice Commission ofthe Council of Europe）

● 聯合國組織

—經濟和社會事務部（Department of Economic andSocial Affairs）

—聯合國經濟與社會理事會（ECOSOC）-非洲經濟委員會（Economic Commission for Africa）

—ECOSOC-拉丁美洲暨加勒比海經濟委員會（Economic Commission for Latin America and theCaribbean）

—ECOSOC—亞洲暨太平洋經濟社會委員會（Economic and Social Commission for Asia and thePacific

—ECOSOC-西亞經濟暨社會委員會（Economic andSocial Commission for Western Asia）

—國際法委員會（International Law Commission）

—國際刑事法庭餘留機制（International ResidualMechanism for Criminal Tribunals）

—國際貿易中心（International Trade Centre）

—非洲問題特別顧問辦公室（Office of the SpecialAdviser on Africa）

—負責武裝衝突中兒童問題秘書長特別代表辦公室（Office of the Special Representative of the secretary-general for Children in Armed Conflict）

—負責衝突中性暴力問題秘書長特別代表辦公室（Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict）

—負責暴力侵害兒童問題秘書長特別代表辦公室（Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children）

—建設和平委員會（Peacebuilding Commission）

—建設和平基金（Peacebuilding Fund）

—非洲人後裔永久論壇（Permanent Forum on Peopleof African Descent）

—聯合國文明聯盟（U.N. Alliance of Civilizations）

—聯合國減少開發中國家毀林及森林退化所致排放量合作計畫（U.N. Collaborative Programme on ReducingEmissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation inDeveloping Countries）

—聯合國會議和發展會議（U.N. Conference on Tradeand Development）

—聯合國民主基金（U.N. Democracy Fund）

—聯合國能源（U.N. Energy）

—聯合國性別平等暨女性賦權組織（U.N. Entity forGender Equality and the Empowerment of Women）

—聯合國氣候變化綱要公約（U.N. FrameworkConvention on Climate Change）

—聯合國人居署（U.N. Human SettlementsProgramme）

—聯合國訓練研究所（U.N. Institute for Training andResearch）

—聯合國海洋機制（U.N. Oceans）

—聯合國人口基金（U.N. Population Fund）

—聯合國常規武器登記冊（U.N. Register ofConventional Arms）

—聯合國系統首席協調委員會（U.N. System ChiefExecutives Board for Coordination）

—聯合國系統職員學院（U.N. System Staff College）

—聯合國水資源組織（UN-Water）

—聯合國大學（U.N. University）

川普政府將退出66個國際組織 完整名單一次看

