阿姆斯特丹鬧區驚傳隨機砍人！至少5人受傷 犯嫌遭路人制伏

Police have said that the suspect, described by Dutch newspapers as a man in a hood, has been arrested. They added: 'A motive is still unclear, but is part of our investigation.' The knifing took place near the city's iconic Dam Square. A witness told a reporter for De Telegraaf they 'suddenly [heard] an icy scream', after which panic broke out. Read the full story on DailyMail.com. Link in bio. #news #europe #amsterdam #attack