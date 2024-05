隆隆聲響…印尼東部伊布火山再噴發 續維持最高警戒級別

Mount Ibu erupted on Monday, May 27 2024, at 03:03 WIT. The height of the eruption column was observed to be ± 6000 m above the peak (± 7325 m above sea level). The ash column was observed to be gray with thick intensity towards the west.https://t.co/DvoG11jZ4K pic.twitter.com/eAUqJxlGyK