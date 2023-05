後腦勺被揍濺血！台留學生在美遭無差別攻擊 求助外交部專線結果讓她失望

❗️❗️If you see this woman in New York City please be careful❗️❗️ My friend and I went to the 5th floor bathroom of the New York City Library (Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library) on 5/17 at 7:15pm. While we were in the bathroom, a woman was silently staring at us from the corner of the bathroom . As we were leaving the restroom, she randomly hit my friend in the head so hard that my friend's head bled and caused my friend to mentally breakdown. A few security guards came over and called the police. When the woman came out of the bathroom, all the security guards did was tell her she wouldn’t be allowed back into the library. ❗️NOTHING FURTHER. ❗️ Then the woman tried to get on the elevator and leave the library. Unfortunately no one helped me stop her from leaving except me. The security guards continued to watch and tell me to calm down. They also kept saying that they had no right to do anything because of legal issues. The lady slowly left the library with no issue. I am extremely disappointed in the lack of effort shown by both NYPD and security of the NYC Public Library. #fyp