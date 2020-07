又過度執法！英國警察跪壓非裔嫌頸部遭停職

在非裔人權運動如火如荼之際,英國倫敦日前卻又有一名警察用膝蓋跪壓在一名非裔嫌犯的頭和頸部上,引發輿論撻伐,目前該名警察已被停職。

Absolutely disgusting, my sister is in this video witnessing police brutality and them kneeling on this black man’s neck. He is clearly not a threat and is in cuffs. Please share this video for awareness.#BLM #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/xLS1h6Ficx