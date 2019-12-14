快譯通／空巴訂單及交貨再度打敗波音

Boeings grounded 737 Max got a boost from two orders in November, but the American aircraft company continues to trail Europes Airbus in both orders and deliveries of airline planes.

被禁飛的波音737 Max飛機11月因為拿到兩張訂單而獲得拉抬，不過，這家美國飛機公司的訂單和交貨量遠落後於歐洲的空中巴士公司。

Boeing disclosed Tuesday that it received 11 net orders in November _ 63 new orders but 52 cancellations.

波音10日表示，11月拿到63架飛機的新訂單，但52架遭取消，淨增11架。

Turkeys SunExpress ordered 10 Max jets, and an unidentified buyer took 20. However, 10 other Max orders were canceled or switched to other Boeing planes, the company said.

波音公司表示，土耳其的SunExpress航空下訂10架737 Max，一個不具名買家下訂20架。然而，另外10架Max訂單遭到取消或改訂波音其他機型。

Orders for the Max vanished for several months after the plane was grounded in March following two crashes that killed 346 people. Boeing is behind schedule in completing changes to software and computers that it hopes will convince regulators to let the plane fly again.

Max飛機發生兩起事故造成346人喪生後於3月停飛，訂單消失了幾個月。波音希望更改軟體及電腦可說服主管機關再度讓Max升空，但更新進度落後於規畫。

The Chicago-based company delivered 24 planes in November, down from 79 a year earlier, when half the planes it shipped were Max jets. Boeing halted Max deliveries after the grounding, cutting off a vital source of cash flow.

總部位於芝加哥的波音公司在11月交貨24架飛機，去年同期交貨量為79架，當中一半為Max機型。Max遭禁飛之後，波音暫停該機型交貨，一個重要的現金流來源中斷。

By contrast, Airbus reported last week that it took 222 new orders _ 120 in one deal with Air Arabia _ and delivered 77 commercial planes in November.

相較之下，空中巴士上周表示，該公司收到222架新訂單，其中120架為阿拉伯航空訂購，並且在11月交貨了77架商用飛機。