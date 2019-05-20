影／黃背心之外 法國戴高樂機場出現黑背心占航廈！
紐約郵報報導，推特用戶丁平努迪斯（Sotiri Dimpinoudis）上傳影片顯示，數百名非法非裔移民周日（19日）闖進法國戴高樂機場，占據航站，求見法國總理菲利普（Edouard Philippe）。
影片顯示，約500名移民聚集在戴高樂機場第二航站高呼口號，十多名戴頭盔和戰術裝備的警察在旁嚴陣以待。
一名抗議人士用擴大機喊：「法國不只屬於法國人！人人都有權力待在這裡！」
這項抗議活動由移民支援團體「」（La Chapelle Debout）發起，他們稱自己的成員是「黑背心」。
在正式聲明裡，該團體要求會見總理討論法國庇護政策，以及法國航空的高階主管。他們要求法航「停止對驅逐（移民）出境有任何財務、物質、後勤或政治參與」。
#Breaking: Just in - Reports that undocumented immigrants are protesting in the Charles de Gaulle Airport in #Paris right now and won't let people board their flights until they meet and talk with with the prime minister Édouard Philippe of #France, Riot CRS police on the scene. pic.twitter.com/fextoWCs6S— Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁ (@sotiridi) 2019年5月19日
