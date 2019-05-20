親愛的網友：
震撼！ 谷歌終止與華為合作 新手機不能使用Gmail、谷歌地圖

小英喊自製潛艦…卻不知真正弱點在魚雷 迷航脫靶糗事多

影／黃背心之外 法國戴高樂機場出現黑背心占航廈！

2019-05-20 08:11聯合報 記者季晶晶╱即時報導

數百名非法非裔移民19日闖進法國戴高樂機場，占據航站，求見法國總理菲利普討論移民...
數百名非法非裔移民19日闖進法國戴高樂機場，占據航站，求見法國總理菲利普討論移民庇護政策 。翻攝推特Sotiri Dimpinoudis帳號
紐約郵報報導，推特用戶丁平努迪斯（Sotiri Dimpinoudis）上傳影片顯示，數百名非法非裔移民周日（19日）闖進法國戴高樂機場，占據航站，求見法國總理菲利普（Edouard Philippe）。

影片顯示，約500名移民聚集在戴高樂機場第二航站高呼口號，十多名戴頭盔和戰術裝備的警察在旁嚴陣以待。

一名抗議人士用擴大機喊：「法國不只屬於法國人！人人都有權力待在這裡！」

這項抗議活動由移民支援團體「」（La Chapelle Debout）發起，他們稱自己的成員是「黑背心」。

在正式聲明裡，該團體要求會見總理討論法國庇護政策，以及法國航空的高階主管。他們要求法航「停止對驅逐（移民）出境有任何財務、物質、後勤或政治參與」。

法國移民機場

