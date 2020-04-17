蔡總統推特破百萬 「社群媒體讓台灣與全球對話」

蔡英文總統的推特追蹤人數破百萬，並在今晚推出一支影片，蔡總統在影片中表示，「台灣想要參與世界。社群媒體提供一個自由開放的平台，讓我們與全球對話。」達成這個里程碑的同時，我們也正遭逢空前未有的挑戰，「社群媒體讓我和台灣人民溝通，也促進了台灣和世界的連結。」

她更舉近來肆虐全球的新冠肺炎疫情，她說，「社群媒體也超越距離界限。我們齊聚在社群分享彼此的故事，讓我們知道自己並不孤單。我們將攜手，一起共度難關。」

蔡總統的推特在今年總統大選投票日前一天，也就是一月十日，追蹤人數為六十六萬一千人左右，三個月後，快速破了一百萬，在十七日已來到了一０一萬七千多人，成長了卅五萬六千多人，成長的速率相當驚人。

在總統大選負責總統社群經營，現轉任民進黨副秘書長的林鶴明表示，從紐時募資廣告、時代雜誌投書，到今天的推特百萬影片，連續三波來自民間公民社會及蔡總統的國際宣傳，讓國際社會注意到台灣在防疫上的好成績外，更能證明「#TaiwanCanHelp不是說說而已，而是具體實踐。」

首先，蔡總統在影片中表示，她的推特追蹤人數已達一百萬人，達成這個里程碑的同時，我們也正遭逢空前未有的挑戰，我們彼此的連結，在此時此刻，意義尤其重大。「社群媒體讓我和台灣人民溝通，也促進了台灣和世界的連結。」

蔡總統說，全球對新型冠狀病毒的防衛戰，改變了我們原有的生活。全世界對未來充滿不確定感。「但從這次的危機，我們學到：團結，可以讓我們的力量比我們想像得更大。」

蔡總統指出，這從一開始，她就在台灣人民身上看到了。台灣社會上下團結起來，在許多方面共同合作因應這項挑戰。台灣的醫療團隊日以繼夜地努力，確保國人和國外友人為抗疫做好萬全的準備。民間製造業挹注他們的資源及量能，組成「國家隊」，大幅提升口罩和防護裝備等重要物資的產能。

同時，政府收到大量來自民間的訊息詢問，如何捐款及援贈物資給國際社會最需要幫助的人。

蔡總統表示，台灣有堅定的決心要盡一己之力，透過援贈物資、合作研發及經驗分享，協助抗疫。「我們知道當世界需要幫助時，我們無法袖手旁觀。」

蔡總統說，身為總統，她很榮幸見證人民不畏政治壓力，一次又一次無私地渴望回饋國際社會。「台灣想要參與世界。社群媒體提供一個自由開放的平台，讓我們與全球對話。」

蔡總統也表示，「疫情無國界。幸好，社群媒體也超越距離界限。我們齊聚在社群分享彼此的故事，讓我們知道自己並不孤單。我們將攜手，一起共度難關。」她要感謝大家對台灣的支持，從世界各個角落給予我們力量和鼓勵。「我希望藉由推特分享台灣的經驗和成就，同時也與大家分享希望，期待我們都有更美好的明天。」

以下是蔡總統影片的英文全文：

Hi, as my Twitter reaches 1 million followers, this milestone comes at a unique and unprecedented time in history, when connectivity has a greater meaning. Social media helps me communicate with the people of Taiwan, but it also helps Taiwan connect with the world.

The global battle against COVID-19 has changed life as we know it. The world is full of uncertainty about what the future holds. But if this crisis has taught us anything, it is this: Together, we can be more than the sum of our parts.

The people of Taiwan have shown me this since day one. Our society has united and risen to meet this challenge in so many ways. Taiwanese medical teams are working day and night to ensure our citizens and friends abroad are better prepared to fight the coronavirus.

Private sector manufacturers have dedicated their resources and capabilities to form “Team Taiwan,” allowing us to dramatically increase production of critical supplies such as face masks and protective equipment.

At the same time, our government has received countless messages from citizens across Taiwan, asking how they can personally donate supplies and funds to those most in need in the international community.

Taiwan is determined to do our part to help end this pandemic by donating supplies, cooperating on research, and sharing our experiences. We know that we cannot afford to stand idle when the world is in need.

It has been my honor as president to witness Taiwanese people's selfless desire to give back to the international community time and again, despite political pressure.

Taiwan wants to engage with the world. And social media gives us a free, open platform to enter the global conversation.

Pandemics have no borders. But fortunately for us, social media transcends distance as well. Coming together and sharing our stories reminds us that we are not alone. We will get through this. And we will do it together.

I want to thank you all for supporting Taiwan, for sending us strength and encouragement from all corners of the world. And I hope that by sharing Taiwan’s experiences and successes through Twitter, I can also share with you hope for a brighter tomorrow.