菲律賓禁台灣人入境？菲國大使發函對混淆致歉
新型冠狀病毒肺炎（武漢肺炎）疫情不斷擴散，據菲律賓媒體報導，菲律賓衛生部副部長杜明戈（Eric Domingo）10日表示，為了遵循「一個中國」政策，台灣也被列為禁止入境。不過外交部表示，據掌握資訊，媒體所報導菲律賓將台灣劃為中國疫區，並將台灣列入禁航名單的相關消息並非正確。
對此，菲國駐台代表處MECO主席Angelito Banayo致外交部亞太司長葛葆萱表達，杜明戈的說詞是基於世界衛生組織（WHO）的政治分類，並非菲國的正式立場。他也指出，他並透過執行秘書向總統辦公室表示，台灣的衛生規範非常全面，並提供書面資料，說明台灣政府如何控制疫情蔓延。
Angelito Banayo並指出，菲律賓政府將於周三就新型冠狀病毒（武漢肺炎）召開工作會議，屆時衛生部、總統辦公室、移民局和外交部都會有官員出席，一同就臨時旅遊禁令做出決定。
他指出，目前移民單位實務上並未禁止台灣人入境。並對菲國方面的混淆發言致歉。
以下為Angelito Banayo全文：
Dear DG Baushan Ger: the statement made by a Health Undersecretary, Dr. Eric Domingo, is not an official position. He based it on WHO’s political classification and not on health issues which is what his Department is concerned with. I have personally conveyed to the Office of the President, thru the Executive Secretary, the fact that Taiwan health protocols have been very comprehensive and sent him the Fact Sheet on how your govt is controlling the spread of the contagion. There will be a Task Force nCov meeting on Wednesday morning attended by DOH, the Ofc of the Pres, Bureau of Immigration and Dept of Foreign Affairs to come up with a decision. Meantime, immigration on the ground is not banning Taiwanese entry. My apologies for the confusing statements.
