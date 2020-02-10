聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

菲律賓禁台灣人入境？菲國大使發函對混淆致歉

聯合報 / 記者陳熙文／台北即時報導
武漢肺炎疫情不斷擴散，據菲律賓媒體報導，菲律賓衛生部副部長表示，為了遵循「一個中國」政策，台灣也被列為禁止入境，不過我外交部表示相關消息並非正確。 路透

新型冠狀病毒肺炎（武漢肺炎）疫情不斷擴散，據菲律賓媒體報導，菲律賓衛生部副部長杜明戈（Eric Domingo）10日表示，為了遵循「一個中國」政策，台灣也被列為禁止入境。不過外交部表示，據掌握資訊，媒體所報導菲律賓將台灣劃為中國疫區，並將台灣列入禁航名單的相關消息並非正確。

對此，菲國駐台代表處MECO主席Angelito Banayo致外交部亞太司長葛葆萱表達，杜明戈的說詞是基於世界衛生組織（WHO）的政治分類，並非菲國的正式立場。他也指出，他並透過執行秘書向總統辦公室表示，台灣的衛生規範非常全面，並提供書面資料，說明台灣政府如何控制疫情蔓延。

Angelito Banayo並指出，菲律賓政府將於周三就新型冠狀病毒（武漢肺炎）召開工作會議，屆時衛生部、總統辦公室、移民局和外交部都會有官員出席，一同就臨時旅遊禁令做出決定。

他指出，目前移民單位實務上並未禁止台灣人入境。並對菲國方面的混淆發言致歉。

以下為Angelito Banayo全文：

Dear DG Baushan Ger: the statement made by a Health Undersecretary, Dr. Eric Domingo, is not an official position. He based it on WHO’s political classification and not on health issues which is what his Department is concerned with. I have personally conveyed to the Office of the President, thru the Executive Secretary, the fact that Taiwan health protocols have been very comprehensive and sent him the Fact Sheet on how your govt is controlling the spread of the contagion. There will be a Task Force nCov meeting on Wednesday morning attended by DOH, the Ofc of the Pres, Bureau of Immigration and Dept of Foreign Affairs to come up with a decision. Meantime, immigration on the ground is not banning Taiwanese entry. My apologies for the confusing statements.

武漢肺炎 菲律賓
🔊【停課不停學】 線上學習課程免費領取 在家即能補課和複習

延伸閱讀

這個國家不畏武漢肺炎 仍向陸客敞開大門

菲將我列入中國祭旅遊禁令？ 駐菲代表處：非官方立場

禁台灣旅客入境 菲律賓衛生部：台灣是中國一部分

禁令生效前香港學生趕回台灣

相關新聞

菲將我列入中國祭旅遊禁令？ 駐菲代表處：非官方立場

新型冠狀病毒肺炎（武漢肺炎）疫情不斷擴散，據菲律賓媒體報導，菲律賓衛生部副部長杜明戈（Eric Domingo）10日表...

菲律賓禁台灣人入境？菲國大使發函對混淆致歉

新型冠狀病毒肺炎（武漢肺炎）疫情不斷擴散，據菲律賓媒體報導，菲律賓衛生部副部長杜明戈（Eric Domingo）10日表...

紓困立特別法？邱顯智：不能每次都用特別條例急就章

新冠肺炎（武漢肺炎）疫情衝擊我國產業，行政院擬推出振興紓困方案，立法院國民黨團也提出紓困條例草案，希望以特別法方式紓困。...

菅義偉：不會對鑽石公主號郵輪上每個人進行病毒檢測

美國CNN報導，日本內閣官房長官菅義偉10日表示，厚生勞動省不會對目前停靠在橫濱港隔離的鑽石公主號郵輪每位乘客和工作人員...

共機繞台 游錫堃引用「道德經」回應

共機連續兩天繞台引發關注，對此立法院長游錫堃表示，中共如果要奪台灣，就要多給台灣好處。但是現在看起來，中共用霸權這種方式...

禁台灣旅客入境 菲律賓衛生部：台灣是中國一部分

菲律賓每日詢問者報（Inquirer）報導，菲國衛生部副部長多明哥10日表示，台灣被納入菲律賓擴大的新冠肺炎（武漢肺炎）...

朝野各提紓困方案 蔡政府要先救觀光

疫情延燒衝擊台灣產業經濟，總統蔡英文10日在智慧城市論壇強調，「救急要快速、紓困要及時、振興要到位。」交通部長林佳龍則評估，觀光業損失金額可達1,200億元，5大紓困方案預算約44億元。國民黨團也針對津貼、防疫照顧假、特別預算及疫苗研發獎金等提出紓困草案。

藍黨主席選舉 如何年輕化成焦點

國民黨如何改革？江啟臣10日與前立委許毓仁在直播時，提出「11人小組」的集體領導觀念，包含縣市長、國會代表、智庫等共11人共同決策，以快速反映民意；此外，為了掌握台美關係話語權，也應盡快建立台美聯絡窗口。同日郝龍斌也在臉書上提出，保障年輕人在中央委員及中常委的名額政見。

九二共識改不改 江啟臣：解決人民問題才是共識

國民黨主席候選人江啟臣今下午在直播節目中談及兩岸議題。他主張無論兩岸論述怎麼建立，都要堅守「民主優勢、台灣優先」兩大原則...

影／學姐回鍋北市府爆爭議！柯黑大魔王譏「柯即天下」

為了專心打選戰，台北市府副發言人「學姐」黃瀞瑩立委選前曾請辭副發言人一職。就在2月7日北市府發出徵才訊息，徵求媒體事務組...

交部擬籌百億元救觀光 航空、計程車也研議納補助

武漢最先爆發的新冠肺炎疫情持續，觀光業受衝擊擴大，交通部長林佳龍年前展開產業紓困政策研商，預計本周由行政院拍板。據了解，...

【重磅快評】千里送藥兩套劇本 兩岸誰比較人道？

武漢包機只飛一趟即成絕響，兩岸都提人道，但第二班包機就是飛不成，而原本要搭第一班包機返台的重症男童今天成了兩岸宣傳樣板，...

熱門新聞

迅速跟進北京 上海也實施封閉式管理

全球疫情地圖／死亡共910例 台灣累計確診18例！

大陸首都也淪陷！宣布封閉式管理 北京半封城

鍾南山新論文：武漢肺炎潛伏期可達24天 不排除超級傳播者

「從不生病」七旬爆肌猛男確診武漢肺炎 4天後不治

TBS：日本鑽石公主號 再增約60例確診病例

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。