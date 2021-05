會考生活英語／【商務篇】 公司報告

★單字

1. boss [ bɔs ] n. 老闆(國中基本1200字) 2. report [ rɪˋport ] n. 報告(國中挑戰800字)

★實用字詞

1. I thought (that)… 我以為… 2. work overtime 加班

Jack, Zoe and Irene are talking about their reports.

杰克、柔伊、艾琳正在談論公司報告的事。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

I thought/we only need to/do three reports.

我以為/我們只要做/三份報告。

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

I need to work overtime on one more report!

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. How many reports do they have to turn in?

(A) One

(B) Three

(C) Four

2. When’s the deadline for the reports?

(A) April 25

(B) May 25

(C) June 25

3. What does Zoe need to do?

(A) Work overtime

(B) Work sometime

(C) Work all the times

解答:

動手做做看:將長句分成短字詞

I need to/work overtime/on one more report!

我得要/加班/多做一個報告!

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)

