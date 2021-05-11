會考生活英語／【餐飲篇】 餐廳價格調漲

★單字

1. cost [ kɔst ] n. 費用、成本、代價（國中基本1200字） 2. increase [ ɪnˋkris ] n. 增加、增強、上漲（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. food cost 食物成本 2. be raised from A to B 從A調漲至B

This is a restaurant’s announcement about a price increase.

這是餐廳關於價格調漲的公告。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Due to／higher food cost recently,／we will have／a price increase／starting next month.

因為／近日食材成本較高，／我們將要／漲價／自下月起。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Lunch price will be raised from NT$500 to NT$550 per person.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What’s the reason for the increase?

(A) Lower food cost

(B) Higher food cost

(C) Higher labor cost

2. When will the new prices begin?

(A) This month

(B) Next month

(C) Next week

3. How much will a dinner cost?

(A) NT$1,050.

(B) NT$1,000

(C) NT$550.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Lunch price／will be raised／from NT$500 to NT$550 per person.

午餐價格／將會被調漲／從500到550台幣／每人。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (A)