會考生活英語／【生活篇】 父親的短箋

★ 單字

1. lie [laɪ] n. 謊言（國中基本1200字） 2. wild [waɪld] adj. 瘋狂的；狂野的（國中挑戰800字） 3. cross [krɔs] v. 越過；橫渡（國中基本1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. sweetie pie 心愛的人，為口語稱呼，意同於 sweet heart、honey。 2. look + 人 + in the eye 直視某人 3. sign 嘆息，在此為名詞，也可當動詞。 4. raise up 舉起，在此引申為「鼓舞；支持」。

Here is a short poem from a father.

以下是一位父親所寫的短箋。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I know／how you feel／when the world gets so wild.

我明白／妳的感受／當世界變得如此瘋狂。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I’ll run for miles, cross the ocean, just to raise you up in time.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Which is NOT the feeling Kattie has right now?

(A) She feels troubled.

(B) She is very proud.

(C) She feels sad.

2. What does Kattie’s father want her to do?

(A) Never tell the truth.

(B) Be nice and be herself.

(C) Stop daydreaming.

3. What can we say about the father?

(A) He is too busy to talk to his daughter.

(B) He doesn’t know how to show love for his child.

(C) He will do anything for his daughter.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I’ll run for miles,／cross the ocean,／just to raise you up／in time.

我將不辭千里／飄洋過海／只為鼓舞妳／及時。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)