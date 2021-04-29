【會考英文特輯】110 國中會考 閱讀模擬題組

國中會考即將來臨！近年來各個科目都越來越強調「素養導向」，希望大家可以將各個領域的知識融會貫通，真正應用至生活當中。為此，希平方今年也出了一組閱讀理解的模擬試題，主要是跟生物領域相關。事不宜遲，我們趕快來做做看吧！

國中會考英語科第二部分：題組

（下文改寫自： Explainer: Black bear or brown bear? ）

Black or Brown?

You might think it’s easy to tell the difference between a black bear and a brown bear. One is black, and one is brown, right? Well, it’s not as simple as that. Some brown bears can be very dark. Some black bears can be brown, gray, or even white.

Here are some tips to tell a black bear from a brown bear.

Location: Black bears live everywhere in North America. Brown bears prefer cooler places, such as Yellowstone National Park or other northern parts of the United States and Canada.

Size: On all four legs, a brown bear is about 1 to 1.5 meters high at the shoulder. A black bear is smaller, about 0.6 to 1 meter high when walking.

Shoulders: Brown bears’ shoulders are higher than their rear end. Black bears’ rear end is higher than their shoulders.

Face: Brown bears have thick fur around their faces, while black bears have slimmer and smoother necks. Brown bears also have shorter and round ears. Black bears’ ears are longer and pointed.

Claws: Brown bears have long and straighter claws, like a dog’s. Black bears have shorter, curved claws, more like a cat’s. Hopefully you’ll never get too close to them.

◎ rear end 屁股 ◎ smoother 更光滑的 ◎ pointed 尖的

1. From the article, what is true about black bears and brown bears?

(A) Black bears are always black.

(B) Brown bears are shorter than black bears.

(C) Black bears’ claws look like cats’.

(D) You can find brown bears in Florida, which is in the south of the U.S. and very warm.

2. What kind of bear is it in the picture?

(A) a polar bear

(B) a brown bear

(C) a black bear

(D) Winnie the Pooh

3. Why does the article say: “Hopefully you’ll never get too close to them”?

(A) Because bears’ claws are beautiful.

(B) Because people might get hurt when they’re too close to bears.

(C) Because brown bears are usually friendly.

(D) Because brown bears and black bears are close to each other.

文章翻譯

你可能會覺得分辨黑熊和棕熊的不同很簡單。一個是黑色的，一個是咖啡色的，對吧？這個嘛，沒有那麼簡單。有些棕熊的顏色可以很深。有些黑熊有可能是咖啡色、灰色，甚至是白色。

這裡是一些分辨黑熊和棕熊的訣竅。

地點：黑熊住在北美的各地。棕熊比較喜歡涼爽一點的地方，像是黃石國家公園，或是其他美國和加拿大北部的地方。

體型：棕熊用四隻腳走路時，肩膀的高度大約 1 至 1.5 公尺高。黑熊比較小隻，走路時的身高大約 0.6 到 1 公尺。

肩膀：棕熊的肩膀比牠們的屁股來得高。黑熊的屁股比牠們的肩膀來得高。

臉龐：棕熊的臉部四周有濃密的毛髮，而黑熊的頸部則比較纖細光滑。棕熊的耳朵也比較短、比較圓。黑熊的耳朵則比較長、比較尖。

爪子：棕熊擁有又長又直的爪子，就像狗的爪子一樣。黑熊擁有較短較捲的爪子，比較像是貓爪。希望你永遠不會靠牠們太近。

題目翻譯與解析

1. 從這篇文章中，哪一個有關於黑熊和棕熊的敘述為真？

(A) 黑熊都是黑色的。

(B) 棕熊比黑熊矮。

(C) 黑熊的爪子看起來像貓爪。

(D) 你可以在佛羅里達找到棕熊，佛羅里達位於美國南部且氣候溫暖。

正確答案：(C)

文章最後一段提到黑熊的爪子又短又捲，比較像貓爪，故正確答案為 (C)。

2. 圖片中的熊是哪一種熊？

(A) 北極熊

(B) 棕熊

(C) 黑熊

(D) 小熊維尼

正確答案：(B)

圖片中的熊肩膀比較高、耳朵圓圓的，且脖子處毛茸茸的，符合棕熊的敘述，故選 (B)。

3. 為什麼文章說「希望你永遠不會靠牠們太近」？

(A) 因為熊的爪子很漂亮。

(B) 因為要是太靠近熊，人可能會受傷。

(C) 因為棕熊通常都很友善。

(D) 因為棕熊和黑熊之間的關係很緊密。

正確答案：(B)

文章在爪子的這段中以這句話作為結尾，所以判斷可能是跟爪子相關。但因為 (A) 選項的敘述和這句話的語意矛盾，故選 (B)。可猜測為靠太近可能會被熊攻擊、抓傷。

大家都有做對了嗎？寫錯了也別灰心唷，記得確實訂正搞懂才是王道！祝大家考試順利～

延伸閱讀

1. 【會考英文特輯】109 國中會考閱讀模擬題組

2. 戰勝聽力！107 國中會考英聽模擬題Part 1

3. 戰勝聽力！107 國中會考英聽模擬題Part 2

【更多學英文資源，詳見《希平方》】