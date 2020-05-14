會考生活英語／【商務篇】 公司公告

★單字

1. clean [klin] v. 清潔、打掃（國中基本1200字） 2. office [ˋɔfɪs] n. 辦公室（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. from the outside 從外面；from the inside 從裡面 2. remove sth. (from) 將某物（從某處）移開、拿走、去除

A company is sending an e-mail to all employees about window cleaning.

公司為了清潔窗戶寄了電子郵件給所有職員。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Some workers／are cleaning the windows／from the outside of the building.

一些工人／正在清潔窗戶／從大樓的外側。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Please remove everything from your windowsills, so they can do their jobs.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What is the e-mail about?

(A) Painting the building

(B) Moving the office

(C) Washing the windows

2. What should the employees do?

(A) Clear the windowsills

(B) Clean the windows

(C) Clear the office

3. What should they remove?

(A) Windows

(B) All the stuff

(C) Flower pots

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Please remove everything／from your windowsills,／so they can／do their jobs.

請移開所有東西／從你窗台上，／這樣他們才能／進行工作。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (B)