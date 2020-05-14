快訊

勞保年改沒下文 勞團：完全執政沒道理拖下去

預備振興 龔明鑫接國發會、黃天牧升金管會主委

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

會考生活英語／【商務篇】 公司公告

聯合新聞網 / 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫

★單字

1. clean [klin] v. 清潔、打掃（國中基本1200字）

2. office [ˋɔfɪs] n. 辦公室（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. from the outside 從外面；from the inside 從裡面

2. remove sth. (from) 將某物（從某處）移開、拿走、去除

A company is sending an e-mail to all employees about window cleaning.

公司為了清潔窗戶寄了電子郵件給所有職員。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Some workers／are cleaning the windows／from the outside of the building.

一些工人／正在清潔窗戶／從大樓的外側。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Please remove everything from your windowsills, so they can do their jobs.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What is the e-mail about?

(A) Painting the building

(B) Moving the office

(C) Washing the windows

2. What should the employees do?

(A) Clear the windowsills

(B) Clean the windows

(C) Clear the office

3. What should they remove?

(A) Windows

(B) All the stuff

(C) Flower pots

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Please remove everything／from your windowsills,／so they can／do their jobs.

請移開所有東西／從你窗台上，／這樣他們才能／進行工作。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (B)

【相關閱讀】


‧ 整理包／109國中會考衝刺！ 英聽取消、各科必考重點一次看

會考 國中會考生活英語 109會考

相關新聞

國中會考周六登場 明天下午開放看考場

20多萬人報考的國中會考5月16、17日登場，共分18考區、220個考場應試。教育部表示，15日下午3時到5時開放看考場...

摺紙飛機、過狀元門 新北校園為會考生加油

全國最大規模考試國中會考將在周末登場，新北市約有3萬2000名考生，為全國第二大考區，板橋區中山國中特別舉辦摺紙飛機活動...

國中會考防疫戒備！北市國中靠「這招」讓考生戴口罩

國中會考5月16、17日登場，台北市共有2萬1726名考生，分散在24處考場，明天下午開放看考場。中央規定每間最多42人...

會考明天開放看考場 桃市特殊考生南北區各集中一校

國中會考16、17日登場，桃園市明天下午3至5點開放考生看考場，不過只能在教室外面看試場座位。今年和往年不一樣的地方除了...

國中會考倒數模擬環境 台中學校要求學生全天戴口罩

國中教育會考5月16、17日登場，今年因新冠肺炎，教育部規定學生「考試須全程戴上口罩」，不配合該考科零分計算，台中市許多...

會考生活英語／【商務篇】 公司公告

1. clean [klin] v. 清潔、打掃（國中基本1200字） 2. office [ˋɔfɪs] n. 辦公室（國中基本1200字）

國中教育會考後天登場！ 建議考生提前10至15分鐘進場

109年國中教育會考將在16日、17日登場，考量防疫關係，除身心障礙、重大傷病者外，不開放家長陪考，考生需全程戴口罩。高...

會考禁發傳單 補教招生季遇疫情攪局「寒冬在後頭」

不只技藝類補習班尋求「紓困」，以升學為主的文理補習班也因招生季遇疫情攪局，無法舉行招生說明會，國中會考也禁發文宣品，報名...

提升偏鄉生英文 校長籲增聘專任師資

國中會考英文科，偏鄉地區學校有五成五學生拿「待加強（Ｃ）」創近三年新高。偏鄉校長呼籲，偏鄉國中生會考英文減Ｃ，必須從小學就開始執行，增聘英語背景的專任師資，逐年級評量學生英語能力，落實補救教學。

偏鄉會考英文55%拿C 三年新高

國中會考本周六登場。為了提升國中生各科基礎能力，教育部推行「減Ｃ政策」多年，儘管整體考生英文科拿Ｃ（待加強）的比率從一○三年的三成四，降到一○八年的約三成，但最新數據顯示，偏鄉學校拿Ｃ的考生比率不減反增，去年高達五成五，創下近三年來新高，顯示城鄉差距持續擴大。

國中會考停電怎麼辦？ 最多延長考試時間20分鐘

國中教育會考5月16、17日舉行，台南市教育局今天提醒考生及家長，為合防疫需求，不開放考生親友進入考場陪考，僅申請特殊應...

會考全程戴口罩遭批虐待 陳時中：目前沒考慮放寬

國中教育會考即將於5月16日、17日舉行，逾20萬人報考，目前全國試務會要求考生入場量體溫，考試全程戴口罩，許多家長認為...

熱門新聞

成大帥教授神似日劇男主角…超狂背景起底 網友喊「老天不公平」

試題外洩重大舞弊 107年警消特考將擇日重考

國小教師「反對陪低年級學生吃午餐」 家長不滿

新版私校條例通過前拚退場？教團憂稻江開啟停辦潮

全台38校資工系大解密！考生選填熱門度：交大第1名、台大第9名

創校19年…稻江學院宣布停辦 師生錯愕

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。