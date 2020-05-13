109會考英語／取消英聽閱讀測驗變更重要 試做閱讀模擬題組

今年的國中會考即將到來，許多考生一定相當緊張吧？這次為了因應政府的防疫政策，取消了英語科的聽力測驗，閱讀測驗變得更加重要，特別是第二部分的閱讀理解更是鑑別考生的關鍵。

近年英語科的出題方向更著重「生活化」、「實用化」，希平方也針對這個方向出了一組閱讀理解的模擬題，並結合了武漢肺炎這個重要時事與科技新知，考生們趕快來小試身手一下吧！

國中會考英語科第二部分: 題組

🌎 Hope News

Two big companies, Google and Apple, are working together. They are making an app that will help fight against the coronavirus. If people install this app on their phones, they can find people who have the coronavirus.

If somebody has the coronavirus, they can share this information on the app. Then if other people get close to this person, the app sends a message to their phones. In this way, people can know if they meet somebody with the coronavirus.

Some people are worried about their own privacy. They do not want to share personal information. Many countries in the world tried to make similar apps. However, they have problems with privacy. Google and Apple are hoping that they can solve this problem and keep users’ information safe.

The new app won't be available until mid-May. At the same time, governments around the world are asking people to stay at home and always wear face masks if they have to go out.

🕮 coronavirus 冠狀病毒 privacy 隱私權

（本文改寫自：https://www.newsinlevels.com/products/coronavirus-app-level-1/）

1. What idea is talked about in the news?

(A) Many governments are making new apps.

(B) Apple will produce a new phone in May.

(C) Google and Apple are working on a new app.

(D) The coronavirus has killed many people.

2. What can we learn about the new app from the news?

(A) It can kill the coronavirus.

(B) It has been used in many countries.

(C) It is installed on computers.

(D) It tells people if someone with the coronavirus is near them.

3. What does “this problem” mean in the news?

(A) People’s information might not be safe.

(B) Too many people don’t have face masks.

(C) Many countries don’t want to work with Google and Apple.

(D) The new app isn’t easy to use.

4. Four people read the news and commented on it.

What did they think about the app?

(A) They liked the app.

(B) They wanted to use the app.

(C) They had different opinions about the app.

(D) They were frightened of the app.

文章翻譯

Google 和 Apple 兩家大公司目前正在合作。他們正在研發一個能幫助對抗冠狀病毒的應用程式。如果人們將應用程式安裝在手機上，他們就能找到感染冠狀病毒的患者。

如果有人感染了冠狀病毒，他們可以將這個訊息分享到應用程式上。之後如果其他人接近這個人，應用程式就會傳訊息到其他人的手機。如此一來，人們就能知道他們是否有遇到冠狀病毒的感染者。

有些人擔心自己的隱私權。他們不想要分享個人資訊。世界上許多國家都曾嘗試研發類似的應用程式。然而，他們都遇到了隱私權問題。Google 和 Apple 希望可以解決這個問題並讓使用者的資訊安全無虞。

這個新應用程式在五月中才會推出。同時，世界各國政府持續呼籲人們待在家裡，如果非得出門時也要戴著口罩。

題目翻譯與解析

1. 這則新聞提到了哪一個概念呢？

(A) 許多政府正在研發新的應用程式。

(B) Apple 在五月會製作新的手機。

(C) Google 和 Apple 正合作研發新的應用程式。

(D) 冠狀病毒已經讓許多人死亡。

正確答案：(C)

文章第一段提到了 Google 和 Apple 正一起合作製作能對抗冠狀病毒的應用程式，故正確答案為選項 (C)。選項 (A) 則為陷阱題，文章提到許多國家都曾試圖研發類似的應用程式，但都遇到了隱私權問題，而非「正在」製作，故不能選。

2. 關於新應用程式，我們可以從這篇新聞中得知什麼訊息？

(A) 它能殺死冠狀病毒。

(B) 它被用於許多國家。

(C) 它被安裝於電腦上。

(D) 它會告訴人們冠狀病毒的患者是否在附近。

正確答案：(D)

從文章第二段可以得知，當人們靠近冠狀病毒的患者時，應用程式會通知他們附近有患者，故正確答案為選項 (D)。

3. 新聞中的「this problem」是指什麼？

(A) 人們的資料可能會不安全。

(B) 太多人都沒有口罩。

(C) 許多國家不想和 Google 和 Apple 合作。

(D) 新的應用程式不容易使用。

正確答案：(A)

在文章第三段中，this problem 的前幾句提到許多人擔心隱私權的問題，許多國家嘗試研發類似的應用程式也遇到隱私權問題，因此可以推測出這裡的 this problem 就是指隱私權、個資不安全的問題，故正確答案為 (A)。

4. 四人閱讀了新聞並對此發表評論。

Robb:

這對全世界都有幫助。

Tyrion:

我不喜歡這個應用程式，好像有人一直盯著你一樣。

Bran:

我認為這個應用程式很實用。

Dany:

我不想和任何人分享我的個人資訊。

他們對於這個應用程式有什麼想法呢？

(A) 他們喜歡這個應用程式。

(B) 他們想使用這個程式。

(C) 他們對這個應用程式持不同意見。

(D) 他們很怕這個應用程式。

正確答案：(C)

從四個人的評論中可以看出他們的意見都不一致，有些人認為這個應用程式會有幫助，有些人則認為隱私權可能會被侵犯，綜上所述，正確答案為 (C)。

以上這個題組大家做得如何呢？希望能夠幫助大家在考前維持答題的手感。若還有不懂的地方也可以向老師發問，搞不好考試時就會出現類似的題目喔！最後，希平方也提醒各位考生做完題目後一定要留時間檢查，祝大家考運昌隆，加油！

