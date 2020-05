會考生活英語／【保健篇】 戴口罩

★單字 1. cough [kɔf] v. n. 咳嗽、咳嗽聲(國中挑戰800字) 2. mask [mæsk] n. 口罩、面具(國中基本1200字)

★實用字詞 1. breathe in 吸入 2. prevent…from 阻止、制止

Zoe and Irene are telling Jack to wear a mask when he’s sick.

柔伊、艾琳正在對杰克說生病要戴口罩。

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

Maybe/you should wear a mask,/so/you will not breathe in/cold air/directly.

或許/你應該戴口罩/這樣,/你就不會吸入/冷空氣/直接地。

動手做做看:

It can also prevent you from spreading the virus to people around you.

考題練習:多益普及測驗+國中會考題型

1. How does Jack feel?

(A) Better

(B) Worse

(C) Worst

2. How long has he been coughing?

(A) A week

(B) A weekend

(C) A weekday

3. What might he do next?

(A) Chat with Mike

(B) See a monk

(C) Wear a mask

解答:

It can also prevent you / from spreading the virus / to people around you.

這樣也可以避免你/傳播病毒/給你周遭的人。

1. (B) 2. (A) 3. (C)