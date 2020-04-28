快訊

聯合新聞網 / 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審 、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

1. protect [prəˋtɛkt] v. 保護（國中挑戰800字）

2. avoid [əˋvɔɪd] v. 避免（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. insect repellent cream 防蚊蟲乳霜

2. keep … away (from + 人) 使……遠離（某人）。

3. put … out of children’s reach 將……置於兒童拿不到的地方

Here are the directions about how to use insect repellent cream.

以下是關於如何使用防蚊蟲乳霜的說明。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

KING’s Insect Repellent Cream／protects your skin／and your kids’ too.

KING的防蚊蟲乳霜／保護您的肌膚／以及您孩子的肌膚。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Clean your skin with water if you have problems using it.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Who can use KING’s cream?

(A) Only children

(B) Only parents

(C) Everyone

2. How long can the cream protect the skin?

(A) For a few days

(B) All day long

(C) For only one night

3. Which is NOT true?

(A) People mustn’t put the cream on their faces.

(B) The cream should be used on dry skin.

(C) It’s easy to wash away the cream from the skin.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Clean your skin／with water／if you have problems using it.

清潔您的肌膚／用水／如果您使用時有問題的話。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)

多益 國中會考生活英語 109會考

整理包／109國中會考衝刺！ 英聽取消、各科必考重點一次看

109年國中教育會考考試日期為5月16日及5月17日，經全國試務會（台師大心測中心）統計，全國比起去年21萬5219名考生，銳減約6000人。聯合新聞網推出會考衝刺系列報導，由老師及補教業指點考生最新命題趨勢、必考重點及答題訣竅，協助考生事半功倍拿高分。

109國中會考英語考前模擬解題 拿高分技巧看這邊！

國中會考倒數，考前一個月該如何準備？具多年教學經驗，也是力宇教育愛學霸線上學習平台英語名師 Yvonne老師認為，108新課綱的上路，會考英語科將更強調素養與跨領域

會考防疫！竹市提供紙質午餐隔板 開放試場供考生休息

109年國中教育會考將於5月16、17日登場，新竹市府持續完備考場防疫，日前加碼辦理四大防疫措施後，考量各考場校地有限且...

會考生活英語／【生活篇】 防蚊蟲乳霜

★ 單字 1. protect [prəˋtɛkt] v. 保護（國中挑戰800字） 2. avoid [əˋvɔɪd] v. 避免（國中挑戰800字）

寫作教室／漸取代傳統命題 會考議題式作文如何準備？

108年的國中教育會考作文六級分的比率為0.62%，全國約21萬名考生只有1302位拿到滿分。回顧這三年的會考作文題目：...

109會考國文科準備方向：跨領域閱讀素養導向 圖表文整合推理分析

由主題來看，跨領域已然成為主流，由歷史、地理、公民，乃至生物、科技的日新月異都可能入題；而由出題方式來看，素養導向所要求的推論、邏輯思考能力則是出題時所考量的要素。因此學生在應試時，除了要耐心並仔細讀完題文和選項外，也應該運用自身的類比、分析能力應答

會考衝刺／別再說國文考題沒範圍 必考題型不失分、要訓練閱讀能力

根據大考中心的命題依據指出：「教育會考國文科以《國民中小學九年一貫課程綱要》語文學習領域（國語文）國中階段的能力指標為命題依據，藉選擇題的形式，評量學生各項語文能力與應有的人文涵養。」

國中會考防疫 北市訂午餐隔板給考生用

國中會考5月16、17日舉行，北市教育局緊急採購用餐隔板，供2.1萬名考生午餐時使用。另外，北市高中特色招生專業群科考試昨天登場，因大型招生活動都取消，部分私校考生比往年少了近一半，苦不堪言。

不輸國父革命 高雄海線所長苦拚11年考上警大

2019年全球論文高被引學者 台灣17人進榜創新高

整理包／109國中會考衝刺！ 英聽取消、各科必考重點一次看

中研院院士王德威 獲選美國藝術與科學學院院士

成大發表首創移動式負壓隔離病房 讓全球免費採用

全國分區技能競賽 公東高工獲4金4銀等20獎牌

