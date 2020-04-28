會考生活英語／【生活篇】 防蚊蟲乳霜

★ 單字

1. protect [prəˋtɛkt] v. 保護（國中挑戰800字） 2. avoid [əˋvɔɪd] v. 避免（國中挑戰800字）

★ 實用字詞

1. insect repellent cream 防蚊蟲乳霜 2. keep … away (from + 人) 使……遠離（某人）。 3. put … out of children’s reach 將……置於兒童拿不到的地方

Here are the directions about how to use insect repellent cream.

以下是關於如何使用防蚊蟲乳霜的說明。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

KING’s Insect Repellent Cream／protects your skin／and your kids’ too.

KING的防蚊蟲乳霜／保護您的肌膚／以及您孩子的肌膚。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Clean your skin with water if you have problems using it.

1. Who can use KING’s cream?

(A) Only children

(B) Only parents

(C) Everyone

2. How long can the cream protect the skin?

(A) For a few days

(B) All day long

(C) For only one night

3. Which is NOT true?

(A) People mustn’t put the cream on their faces.

(B) The cream should be used on dry skin.

(C) It’s easy to wash away the cream from the skin.

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

Clean your skin／with water／if you have problems using it.

清潔您的肌膚／用水／如果您使用時有問題的話。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)