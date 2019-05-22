會考生活英語／【餐飲篇】 烘焙課
★單字
bake [bek] v. 烘烤（國中基本1200字）
bakery [ˋbekərɪ] n. 麵包店（國中基本1200字）
★實用字詞
1. how to make. . . 如何做…
2. It’s my favorite! 它是我的最愛！
Jack is telling Zoe his plan for the weekend.
杰克在告訴柔伊他的週末計劃。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
I will go to／a baking class／at the new bakery／this Saturday.
我將要去／一個烘焙課／在新的麵包店／這星期六。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
The baker will teach us how to make an apple pie this time.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. Where is the class?
(A) At school
(B) At home
(C) At a bakery
2. When is the class?
(A) At 3:00AM
(B) At 3:00PM
(C) At noon
3. What will Jack make?
(A) An apple pie
(B) Apple juice
(C) A pumpkin pie
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
The baker／will teach us／how to make an apple pie／this time.
烘焙師／將會教我們／如何製作蘋果派／這一次。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)
