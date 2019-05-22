親愛的網友：
會考生活英語／【餐飲篇】 烘焙課

2019-05-22 09:29聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫

★單字

bake [bek] v. 烘烤（國中基本1200字）

bakery [ˋbekərɪ] n. 麵包店（國中基本1200字）

★實用字詞

1. how to make. . . 如何做…

2. It’s my favorite! 它是我的最愛！

Jack is telling Zoe his plan for the weekend.

杰克在告訴柔伊他的週末計劃。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I will go to／a baking class／at the new bakery／this Saturday.

我將要去／一個烘焙課／在新的麵包店／這星期六。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

The baker will teach us how to make an apple pie this time.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Where is the class?

(A) At school

(B) At home

(C) At a bakery

2. When is the class?

(A) At 3:00AM

(B) At 3:00PM

(C) At noon

3. What will Jack make?

(A) An apple pie

(B) Apple juice

(C) A pumpkin pie

解答

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

The baker／will teach us／how to make an apple pie／this time.

烘焙師／將會教我們／如何製作蘋果派／這一次。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (B) 3. (A)

考題多益會考解答

