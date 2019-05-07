會考生活英語／【校園篇】 演講比賽
★單字
practice [ˋpræktɪs] v. 練習（國中基本1200字）
speech [spitʃ] n. 演講（國中挑戰800字）
★實用字詞
1. attend a contest 參加比賽
2. in public 公開地
Zoe and Irene are asking Jack to join a speech contest with them.
柔伊和艾琳在找克杰跟她們去參加演講比賽。
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
But I am afraid of／making speeches／in public.
但我會害怕／發表演說／公開地。
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
I will think about it and let you know before we leave school.
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. When is the contest?
(A) This weekend
(B) This Friday
(C) Next Friday
2. How much is the prize?
(A) NT$3,000
(B) NT$2,000
(C) NT$1,000
3. When will Jack make the decision?
(A) Before going home
(B) By tonight
(C) By tomorrow
解答：
動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞
I will think about it／and let you know／before we leave school.
我要想一想／再讓妳們知道／在放學前。
考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型
1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (A)
留言