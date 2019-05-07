會考生活英語／【校園篇】 演講比賽

親愛的網友：
升大學甄選攻略

2019-05-07 08:51聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、英語教學博士張迪 編寫

★單字

practice [ˋpræktɪs] v. 練習（國中基本1200字）

speech [spitʃ] n. 演講（國中挑戰800字）

★實用字詞

1. attend a contest 參加比賽

2. in public 公開地

Zoe and Irene are asking Jack to join a speech contest with them.

柔伊和艾琳在找克杰跟她們去參加演講比賽。

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

But I am afraid of／making speeches／in public.

但我會害怕／發表演說／公開地。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I will think about it and let you know before we leave school.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. When is the contest?

(A) This weekend

(B) This Friday

(C) Next Friday

2. How much is the prize?

(A) NT$3,000

(B) NT$2,000

(C) NT$1,000

3. When will Jack make the decision?

(A) Before going home

(B) By tonight

(C) By tomorrow

解答

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

I will think about it／and let you know／before we leave school.

我要想一想／再讓妳們知道／在放學前。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (A)

考題多益會考解答
