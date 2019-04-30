親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
立院審議教師法
108國中會考衝刺
大學考招
文教新訊
大學研究所
技職教育
中小學
國家考試
觀點評論
升學情報站
新知學習
升大學甄選攻略

德仁即位大典 皇后雅子禁出席 紐時：傷日本國際形象

108會考衝刺／英文搶高分！ 熟讀這冊課本CP值最高

會考生活英語／【寵物篇】 飼養寵物

2019-04-30 10:00聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫

★ 單字

fact [fækt] n. 事實（國中基礎1200字）

bite [baɪt] v. 咬（國中基礎1200字）

train [tren] v. 訓練（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. through 表「透過」，常接名詞；by 表「藉由」，則接動名詞（V-ing）。

2. guide dog／police dog／detector dog／therapy dog

導盲犬／警犬／檢疫犬／狗醫生

Janet is thinking about keeping a pet and reading online about dogs.

Janet考慮飼養寵物，並且正在網路上閱讀有關狗兒的事。

分享

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

They bite your shoes／to miss you／through your smell.

牠們啃咬你的鞋／來想念你／透過你的氣味。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

They are getting old when they sometimes forget their names.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What can dogs do better than people?

(A) Hear sounds.

(B) See things.

(C) Be police officers.

2. What is old dogs’ problem?

(A) They turn their heads to one side.

(B) They miss you by smelling your shoes.

(C) They can’t remember their names.

3. How may your dog feel when it bites your shoes?

(A) Lonely

(B) Angry

(C) Excited

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

They are getting old／when they sometimes forget their names.

他們正在逐漸變老／當他們偶爾忘記自己的名字。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (A)

考題多益會考寵物導盲犬
Dyson 吸塵器獻給在職場打拼的朋友們 讓您在家輕鬆一下

相關新聞

108會考衝刺系列二／會考英文搶高分！ 熟讀這冊課本CP值最高

2019-04-30 10:00

108會考衝刺系列一／高分關鍵！國文4重點 75％都這樣考

2019-04-29 10:00

會考生活英語／【校園篇】 環境志工

2019-04-23 10:42

會考、指考接連報到 桃市圖29個自修室假日提早開放

2019-04-19 16:46

會考生活英語／【生活篇】 春假

2019-04-16 15:04

會考生活英語／【文化篇】 四月節慶

2019-04-09 11:12

會考生活英語／【娛樂篇】 戲劇表演

2019-04-02 11:04

熱門文章

美和高中傳捷報 施睿濬寫下醫學系六連霸

2019-04-29 14:38

雲林小一新生報到 這間小校逆勢成長六倍

2019-04-29 13:20

獨／盼提高指考名額高中師寫信給小英 總統府回應了

2019-04-30 07:35

教師爭勞動節也放假 全教產：政府應一視同仁

2019-04-30 07:51

瞄準AI商機 交大首創智慧科學暨綠能學院招15名研究生

2019-04-29 16:55

這群苦孩子全國競技非金即銀 大成商工女噴漆手也摘銀

2019-04-29 18:26

108會考衝刺系列二／會考英文搶高分！ 熟讀這冊課本CP值最高

2019-04-30 10:00

影／教師法修法 全教產抗議「仇恨教師」的民粹修法

2019-04-29 11:12

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top