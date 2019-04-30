會考生活英語／【寵物篇】 飼養寵物

2019-04-30 10:00 聯合新聞網 實踐大學陳超明教授 編審、資深英語教師廖莉雅 編寫



★ 單字

fact [fækt] n. 事實（國中基礎1200字） bite [baɪt] v. 咬（國中基礎1200字） train [tren] v. 訓練（國中基礎1200字）

★ 實用字詞

1. through 表「透過」，常接名詞；by 表「藉由」，則接動名詞（V-ing）。 2. guide dog／police dog／detector dog／therapy dog 導盲犬／警犬／檢疫犬／狗醫生

Janet is thinking about keeping a pet and reading online about dogs.

Janet考慮飼養寵物，並且正在網路上閱讀有關狗兒的事。

分享 facebook

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

They bite your shoes／to miss you／through your smell.

牠們啃咬你的鞋／來想念你／透過你的氣味。

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

They are getting old when they sometimes forget their names.

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What can dogs do better than people?

(A) Hear sounds.

(B) See things.

(C) Be police officers.

2. What is old dogs’ problem?

(A) They turn their heads to one side.

(B) They miss you by smelling your shoes.

(C) They can’t remember their names.

3. How may your dog feel when it bites your shoes?

(A) Lonely

(B) Angry

(C) Excited

解答：

動手做做看：將長句分成短字詞

They are getting old／when they sometimes forget their names.

他們正在逐漸變老／當他們偶爾忘記自己的名字。

考題練習：多益普及測驗＋國中會考題型

1. (A) 2. (C) 3. (A)