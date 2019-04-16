圖輯／巴黎聖母院大火 尖塔坍塌、玫瑰花窗全毀心碎一刻
法國知名景點巴黎聖母院（Notre Dame Cathedral）在當地時間周一傍晚驚傳火警，大批消防人員正在搶救中。影片中可看到濃濃黑煙從建築頂部冒出，頂部尖塔傾斜，災情嚴重。法國總統馬克宏已到現場勘災。初步傳出火警可能與目前聖母院的維修工程有關。
Notre-Dame Cathedral Fire🔥🔥.. Heart breaking scenes.. Paris crying.. Europe crying.. All world crying..#NotreDame #Paris #France #notre #notreplanete #europe pic.twitter.com/dn3HSu2c17— LONDON INSIDER (@loninsider) 2019年4月15日
The moment the Notre Dame spire collapsed, as seen from a boat on the Seine. Can't believe it. (Video from Kelly Weymouth) #NotreDame #Paris #NotreDameFire pic.twitter.com/C5bz8KoSKV— Benonwine (@benonwine) 2019年4月15日
It’s past midnight here. The brave firefighters are still dousing Notre-Dame in the water from the Seine. But this feels like a baptism. With fire, comes rebirth. Let the morning bring new hope my cathedral on the river. pic.twitter.com/gdXZtlJGjT— Shiv Malik (@shivmalik) 2019年4月15日
留言