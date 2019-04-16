圖輯／巴黎聖母院大火 尖塔坍塌、玫瑰花窗全毀心碎一刻

親愛的網友：
巴黎聖母院火劫
影音直擊／巴黎聖母院驚傳火警 「鐘樓怪人住的地方被燒掉了」

2019-04-16 08:32聯合新聞網 綜合整理

法國知名景點巴黎聖母院（Notre Dame Cathedral）在當地時間周一傍晚驚傳火警，大批消防人員正在搶救中。影片中可看到濃濃黑煙從建築頂部冒出，頂部尖塔傾斜，災情嚴重。法國總統馬克宏已到現場勘災。初步傳出火警可能與目前聖母院的維修工程有關。

巴黎有850年歷史的聖母院15日晚上遭祝融。法新社
巴黎有850年歷史的聖母院15日晚上遭祝融。法新社
巴黎聖母院驚傳火警。 美聯社
巴黎聖母院驚傳火警。 美聯社
擁有800年歷史的巴黎聖母院驚傳火警。 美聯社
擁有800年歷史的巴黎聖母院驚傳火警。 美聯社
聖母院遭大火，鐘樓和門面得以保全。美聯社
聖母院遭大火，鐘樓和門面得以保全。美聯社
美聯社
美聯社
美聯社
美聯社
法國巴黎聖母院建築馬克宏
