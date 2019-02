美中和解有影 延後對陸加稅

美國總統川普24日透過推特宣布,基於美中兩國貿易談判在重要結構性問題取得實質進展,他將推遲預定於本周五(3月1日)提高中國大陸商品關稅稅率的計畫。 美國總統川普。 美聯社 分享 facebook

川普在推特上宣布美中新一輪貿易談判的成果,他表示,美中貿易談判就重要結構性問題取得實質進展,包括保護智慧財產權、技術轉移、農業、服務、匯率等許多問題。

I am pleased to report that the U.S. has made substantial progress in our trade talks with China on important structural issues including intellectual property protection, technology transfer, agriculture, services, currency, and many other issues. As a result of these very......

....productive talks, I will be delaying the U.S. increase in tariffs now scheduled for March 1. Assuming both sides make additional progress, we will be planning a Summit for President Xi and myself, at Mar-a-Lago, to conclude an agreement. A very good weekend for U.S. & China!