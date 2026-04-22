快訊

「方洲六」是哪位？民眾檢舉違停遭盜個資狂訂餐廳 警一查竟是自己人幹的

「兩湖論壇」登場遇賴清德出訪喊卡 陸代表超尷尬飄到許淑華後方

一度站上3萬8！台股收漲273點 聯發科漲停領47檔收盤站上千元

聽新聞
0:00 / 0:00

賴總統出訪史瓦帝尼遭阻 美國會跨黨派齊聲援

經濟日報／ 記者歐芯萌／即時報導

中國大陸施壓塞席爾、模里西斯與馬達加斯加等三國取消航權，賴清德總統22日暫緩出訪友邦史瓦帝尼，引發美國政界強烈反彈。美國聯邦參、眾兩院多位重量級議員連日發聲，嚴厲譴責中共將民航航權「武器化」以孤立台灣，並直指部分國家屈服於北京壓力是「羞恥且危險」的行為。

上個月才剛訪問過台灣的美國聯邦參議員匡希恆（John Curtis）發出警訊指出，中方施壓各國孤立台灣，再次證實威權體制不只在國內限縮自由，更試圖將控制力擴張至全球。他強調，若任由中國主導國際秩序，未來任何反對中共的人士，其言論與行動自由都將受到限制。

匡希恆原文：China’s tactics to pressure nations into isolating Taiwan are a stark reminder that authoritarian regimes don’t just restrict freedom at home, but seek to control it abroad. A world order led by China is one where movement, speech, and other basic freedoms would be limited for adversaries of the Chinese Communist Party.

聯邦眾院外交委員會共和黨與「美國與中國共產黨戰略競爭特別委員會」也發表聲明反擊，痛批此舉絕非正當的外交手段，而是赤裸裸的「經濟脅迫」。美方強調，美國將堅定與台灣站在一起，捍衛民主夥伴與國際社會自由往來的權利。

委員會原文：

We condemn China’s efforts to block travel by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te by pressuring other nations to deny overflight clearance. This is not diplomacy; it is economic pressure aimed at isolating a democratic partner.

The United States stands with Taiwan and supports its right to engage freely with the international community.

聯邦眾院「國會台灣連線」共同主席迪馬里（Mario Diaz-Balart）直接點名塞席爾、模里西斯與馬達加斯加等三國。他痛批這些國家向中共壓力低頭是「令人羞恥」的行為，並砲轟北京將航空安全作為鬥爭工具，作法極度魯莽且危險。

迪馬里原文：Yet another example of Beijing’s intimidation against Taiwan, this time pressuring countries to block overflight access.

Not only is it shameful that Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar caved to CCP pressure, but this weaponization of aviation safety is reckless and dangerous.

長期挺台的聯邦參議員克魯茲（Ted Cruz）特別針對模里西斯近期干預台灣航線、向中共靠攏的行徑表示憤慨。克魯茲認為，模里西斯的決定已嚴重損及美國利益，他強硬主張美國政府應採取對等的主權行動，對相關行為予以反制並追究相關官員責任。

克魯茲原文：First, Mauritius tried to push the U.K. out of Chagos in favor of China. Now, they're interfering with Taiwan's ability to fly to Africa.

Mauritius seems determined to ally with the Chinese Communist Party at the expense of U.S. interests.

They say that's their sovereign decision. The sovereign decision for the U.S. should be to counter their campaigns and hold their officials accountable.

賴清德 出訪

延伸閱讀

賴總統出訪非洲遭阻 美國多位參眾議員發文挺台

北京打壓賴總統出訪史瓦帝尼 IPAC堅定支持台灣

緊急暫緩出訪史瓦帝尼 賴總統發聲：中國打壓行為傷害台灣人民感情

非洲3國突撤飛航許可 賴總統取消出訪史瓦帝尼

相關新聞

【重磅快評】賴總統出訪受挫怪對岸？最該檢討的是國安團隊

賴清德總統原訂22日直飛我邦交國史瓦帝尼，卻在出發前夕宣布取消，理由不意外是中國大陸對相關國家施壓。史瓦帝尼是我國在非洲僅存的邦交國，國安團隊在安排總統出訪之前，對於此行可能遇到的風險、陸方可能採取的行動早該有相關評估，到出訪前夕才發現情況不對而取消，這樣的國安團隊，顯示缺乏情資收集與判斷的專業能力，凡事推給對岸施壓就可以不用負責，但持續放任這樣的國安運作，只讓人愈來愈不安。

總統出訪臨時喊卡...蔣萬安譴責對岸打壓 更呼籲賴總統一事

賴清德總統原訂今出訪非洲友邦史瓦帝尼，但總統府卻在昨晚臨時宣布喊卡，表示是因中國大陸以經濟脅迫等方式施壓非洲三國臨時取消飛航許可。台北市長蔣萬安今天譴責對岸打壓，呼籲要給台灣應有國際空間不要造成台灣民眾反感；蔣也喊話賴政府省思，為什麼中華民國史上發生第一次元首出訪前臨時喊卡？

歐盟關切賴總統出訪受阻 外交部表達感謝

賴清德總統出訪受阻，歐盟稱各國領空主權決定不應被作為達成政治目的的手段。外交部表達感謝，並指中國持續透過政治施壓干預第三國行使其空域管理權限，已對國際民航秩序造成不當影響，並損及區域飛航安全及正常外交往來。

賴總統出訪受阻 立院外委會通過譴責中方粗暴行徑

總統賴清德原定今天出訪史瓦帝尼，因非洲三國突然取消專機飛航許可而取消行程，立法院外交及國防委員會在民進黨立委提議下，通過臨時提案，強烈譴責中國大陸脅迫第三國撤銷飛航相關許可的粗暴行徑。

外交部早掌握賴總統出訪有變？ 林沛祥：公開透明執政黨做不到位

賴清德總統原訂今日出訪史瓦帝尼喊停，國安會秘書長吳釗燮昨日表示「三個國家近日突然取消」，媒體關注外交部是否早已掌握，但卻拖到昨天14小時前才宣布暫緩出訪。國民黨立院黨團書記長林沛祥說，政府好像很多事情都沒跟人民講清楚，這麼重要的事情，第一時間就應宣布。

賴總統暫緩出訪史瓦帝尼 陸外交部：招搖撞騙、自取其辱

賴清德總統原訂今（22）日出訪非洲友邦史瓦帝尼，但總統府昨晚臨時宣布，由於中國大陸以經濟脅迫等方式強力施壓，專機航程原擬途經的塞席爾、模里西斯、馬達加斯加等3國，臨時取消飛航許可；經國安團隊慎重評估，考量飛航安全等因素，決定暫緩此次出訪行程，大陸外交部則稱「對此高度讚賞」。

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。