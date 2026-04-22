賴總統出訪史瓦帝尼遭阻 美國會跨黨派齊聲援

中國大陸施壓塞席爾、模里西斯與馬達加斯加等三國取消航權，賴清德總統22日暫緩出訪友邦史瓦帝尼，引發美國政界強烈反彈。美國聯邦參、眾兩院多位重量級議員連日發聲，嚴厲譴責中共將民航航權「武器化」以孤立台灣，並直指部分國家屈服於北京壓力是「羞恥且危險」的行為。

上個月才剛訪問過台灣的美國聯邦參議員匡希恆（John Curtis）發出警訊指出，中方施壓各國孤立台灣，再次證實威權體制不只在國內限縮自由，更試圖將控制力擴張至全球。他強調，若任由中國主導國際秩序，未來任何反對中共的人士，其言論與行動自由都將受到限制。

匡希恆原文：China’s tactics to pressure nations into isolating Taiwan are a stark reminder that authoritarian regimes don’t just restrict freedom at home, but seek to control it abroad. A world order led by China is one where movement, speech, and other basic freedoms would be limited for adversaries of the Chinese Communist Party.

聯邦眾院外交委員會共和黨與「美國與中國共產黨戰略競爭特別委員會」也發表聲明反擊，痛批此舉絕非正當的外交手段，而是赤裸裸的「經濟脅迫」。美方強調，美國將堅定與台灣站在一起，捍衛民主夥伴與國際社會自由往來的權利。

委員會原文：

We condemn China’s efforts to block travel by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te by pressuring other nations to deny overflight clearance. This is not diplomacy; it is economic pressure aimed at isolating a democratic partner.

The United States stands with Taiwan and supports its right to engage freely with the international community.

聯邦眾院「國會台灣連線」共同主席迪馬里（Mario Diaz-Balart）直接點名塞席爾、模里西斯與馬達加斯加等三國。他痛批這些國家向中共壓力低頭是「令人羞恥」的行為，並砲轟北京將航空安全作為鬥爭工具，作法極度魯莽且危險。

迪馬里原文：Yet another example of Beijing’s intimidation against Taiwan, this time pressuring countries to block overflight access.

Not only is it shameful that Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar caved to CCP pressure, but this weaponization of aviation safety is reckless and dangerous.

長期挺台的聯邦參議員克魯茲（Ted Cruz）特別針對模里西斯近期干預台灣航線、向中共靠攏的行徑表示憤慨。克魯茲認為，模里西斯的決定已嚴重損及美國利益，他強硬主張美國政府應採取對等的主權行動，對相關行為予以反制並追究相關官員責任。

克魯茲原文：First, Mauritius tried to push the U.K. out of Chagos in favor of China. Now, they're interfering with Taiwan's ability to fly to Africa.

Mauritius seems determined to ally with the Chinese Communist Party at the expense of U.S. interests.

They say that's their sovereign decision. The sovereign decision for the U.S. should be to counter their campaigns and hold their officials accountable.