「全球不確定性因中國擴張日益升高」 賴總統投書外媒回應對等關稅

美國總統川普在台灣時間10日凌晨宣布，暫不提高對等關稅90天，但由於北京方面「缺乏尊重」，對中國大陸進口產品的關稅將提高至125%。彭博社（Bloomberg News）10日則刊登賴清德總統投書，賴總統提出4點應對，並表示「全球不確定性因中國的強勢擴張而日益升高，更緊密的貿易關係不僅有助健全經濟， 更是區域安全的重要支柱」。

賴總統以「深化台美經貿關係的路徑圖」為主題投書彭博社，他台灣將以降低台美間所有關稅為共同目標，尋求重啟貿易談判、將迅速擴大對美採購、擴大在美國各州的投資，以及致力排除非關稅貿易障礙等提出4點因應措施。

以下為總統府提供賴總統投書專文及中譯

深化台美經貿關係的路徑圖

賴清德

Last month, the first of Taiwan’s 66 new F-16Vs rolled off the assembly line in Greenville, South Carolina. Signed during President Donald Trump’s first term, the $8 billion deal stands as a testament to American ingenuity and leadership in advanced manufacturing. Beyond its economic impact – creating thousands of well-paying jobs across the US – it strengthens the foundations of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

上個月，臺灣66架新型 F-16V 戰機中的第一架在[美國]南卡羅來納州格林維爾出廠。這項總額80億美元 的軍售案在川普總統的首任任期簽訂，見證了美國在 先進製造業的創新與領導地位。除了對經濟的影響— 在美國創造數千個高薪工作機會外，亦鞏固印太地區和平穩定的基礎。

This deal is emblematic of the close interests shared between Taiwan and the US. Our bond is forged by an unwavering belief in freedom and liberty. For decades, our two countries have stood shoulder-to-shoulder in deterring communist expansionism. Even as Beijing intensifies its air force and naval exercises in our vicinity, we remain resolute. Taiwan will always be a bastion of democracy and peace in the region.

這項軍售案象徵臺美之間緊密的共同利益。我們的夥伴關係建立在對自由與民主的堅定信念。數十年來， 我們並肩抵禦共產主義的擴張，儘管北京在臺灣周邊海空軍演習的強度升高，我們仍然堅定不移，臺灣將 永遠是區域民主與和平的堡壘。

This partnership extends well beyond the security realm. Though home to just 23 million people, Taiwan has in recent years become a significant investor in America. TSMC recently announced it will raise its total investment in the US to $165 billion – an initiative that will create 40,000 construction jobs and tens of thousands more in advanced chip manufacturing and R&D. This investment will bolster the emergence of a new high-tech cluster in Arizona.

臺美夥伴關係不僅止於安全方面。臺灣雖只有 2,300 萬 人，但近年來已成為美國重要的投資者。台積電最近宣布在美國的總投資金額將提高到 1,650億美元，此將創造 4 萬個營建工作機會，並為先進晶片製造與研 發帶來數萬個職缺。這項投資案將促進亞利桑那州高科技產業聚落的興起。

Taiwan is committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation in manufacturing and innovation. As a trade-dependent economy, our long-term success is built on trade relationships that are fair, reciprocal and mutually beneficial. Encouraging Taiwanese businesses to expand their global footprint, particularly in the US, is a vital part of this strategy. Deepening commercial ties between Taiwanese and American firms is another.

臺灣致力強化在製造業與創新領域的雙邊合作。作為以貿易為主的經濟體，我們長期期待與各國建立公平及互惠互利的貿易關係。鼓勵臺灣企業擴大全球布局， 尤其是美國，是這項策略重要的一環。深化臺美商務連結則是另一個重點。

These core principles will guide our response to President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

我們將依上述核心原則回應川普總統的對等關稅政策。

First, we will seek to restart trade negotiations with a common objective of reducing all tariffs between Taiwan and the US. While Taiwan already maintains low tariffs, with an average nominal rate of 6%, we are willing to further cut this rate to zero on the basis of reciprocity with the US. By removing the last vestiges to free and fair trade, we seek to encourage greater trade and investment flows between our two countries.

首先，我們將以降低臺美間所有關稅為共同目標，尋求重啟貿易談判。儘管臺灣維持低關稅，平均名目關稅稅率為6%，我們願意在與美國互惠的基礎上進一步 將此稅率降為零。我們期望透過消除自由公平貿易的 最後障礙，促進兩國的貿易與投資往來。

Second, Taiwan will rapidly expand procurement of American goods. Over the past five years, rising demand for semiconductors and AI-related components has increased our trade surplus. In response to these market trends, Taiwan will seek to narrow the trade imbalance through the procurement of energy, agriculture and other industrial goods from the US. These efforts will create thousands of new jobs across multiple sectors.

第二，臺灣將迅速擴大對美採購。過去五年來，半導體與人工智慧相關零組件需求的成長，導致貿易順差擴大。因應這些市場趨勢，臺灣將透過採購美國能源、 農產品及其他工業產品來減少貿易失衡。這些努力將創造數千個跨領域的工作機會。

We’ll also pursue additional arms procurements that are vital to our self-defense and contribute to peace and stability over the Taiwan Strait. During President Trump's first term, we secured $18 billion in arms deals, including advanced fighter jets, tanks and anti-ship missiles. Future purchases, which are not reflected in trade balances, build on our economic and security partnership while being essential to Taiwan’s “Peace Through Strength” approach.

我們也將進行更多對我國防至關重要且有助於促進臺 海和平穩定的軍購案。在川普總統的首任任期內，我們達成180億美元的軍售協議，包括先進戰機、戰車及反艦飛彈等。未來的軍購案是建立在我們的經濟和安全夥伴關係之上，雖無法反映在貿易平衡，但對臺灣「實力帶來和平」的戰略至關重要。

Third, new investments will be made across the US. Already, Taiwanese firms support 400,000 jobs throughout all 50 states. Beyond TSMC, we also see emerging opportunities in electronics, ICT, energy and petrochemicals. We will establish a cross-agency “US Investment Team” to support bilateral trade and investment – and we hope that efforts will be reciprocated by the Trump administration.

第三，擴大在美國各州的投資。臺灣企業目前在美國50州已創造約40萬個工作機會。除了台積電，我們也看到電子、資通訊、能源及石化等產業的契機。我們將成立跨部會「臺灣投資美國隊」，支持雙邊貿易與投資，並期待川普政府對我們的努力有對等回應。

Fourth, we are committed to removing non-tariff trade barriers. Taiwan will take concrete steps to resolve persistent issues that have long impeded trade negotiations. And finally, we will strongly address US concerns over export controls and improper transshipment of low-cost goods through Taiwan.

第四，致力排除非關稅貿易障礙。臺灣將採取具體措施，解決長期以來阻礙貿易談判的議題。最後，我們將鄭重回應美方對高科技產品出口管制以及透過臺灣不當轉運低價商品的關切。

These steps form the basis of a comprehensive roadmap for how Taiwan will navigate the shifting trade landscape, transforming challenges in the Taiwan-US economic relationship into new opportunities for growth, resilience and strategic alignment. At a time of growing global uncertainty, underpinned by growing Chinese assertiveness, closer trade ties are more than sound economics; they are a critical pillar of regional security.

這些行動形塑臺灣在變動的經貿局勢下前進的基礎路 徑圖，將臺美經濟關係的挑戰轉化為經濟動能、韌性與策略調整的新契機。全球不確定性因中國的強勢擴張而日益升高，更緊密的貿易關係不僅有助健全經濟，更是區域安全的重要支柱。

Our approach is long-term and principled, grounded in a lasting commitment to our friendship with the US, a firm belief in the benefits of fair and reciprocal trade, and an unwavering dedication to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We are confident that our shared economic and security interests will not only overcome turbulence in the international trade environment – they will define the future of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

我們所採取長期且有原則的戰略奠基於我們對臺美長久友誼的承諾，對公平互惠貿易利益的堅實信念，以及對維護臺海和平穩定的堅定貢獻。我們有信心，臺美共享的經濟與安全利益，不僅能克服國際經貿環境的動盪變局，更將定義未來自由開放的印太地區。

Lai Ching-te is the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

中華民國(臺灣)總統賴清德