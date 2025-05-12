美中會談聯合聲明出爐 美對中關稅從145%下調至30%

金融時報報導，美國與中國11日結束貿易談判，並在12日發表聯合聲明，同意在接下來90天內下調雙邊關稅。

根據美中在日內瓦敲定的協議內容：美國將把對中國商品的關稅從145%下調至30%；中國則將對美國進口商品的關稅從125%降至10%。

自4月初以來，隨著川普提高對中關稅，中方迅速反擊，雙方陷入愈演愈烈的貿易戰。懲罰性關稅嚴重損害了雙邊貿易，美國財政部長貝森特（Scott Bessent）上月曾坦言，當前局勢「無法持續」。

中華人民共和國政府（「中國」）和美利堅合眾國政府（「美國」），認識到雙邊經貿關係對兩國和全球經濟的重要性；認識到可持續的、長期的、互利的雙邊經貿關係的重要性；鑒於雙方近期的討論，相信持續的協商有助於解決雙方在經貿領域關切的問題；本著相互開放、持續溝通、合作和相互尊重的精神，繼續推進相關工作；雙方承諾將於2025年5月14日前採取以下舉措：

美國將（一）修改2025年4月2日第14257號行政命令中規定的對中國商品（包括香港特別行政區和澳門特別行政區商品）加徵的從價關稅，其中，24%的關稅在初始的90天內暫停實施，同時保留按該行政命令的規定對這些商品加徵剩餘10%的關稅；（二）取消根據2025年4月8日第14259號行政命令和2025年4月9日第14266號行政命令對這些商品的加徵關稅。

中國將（一）相應修改稅委會公告2025年第4號規定的對美國商品加徵的從價關稅，其中，24%的關稅在初始的90天內暫停實施，同時保留對這些商品加徵剩餘10%的關稅，並取消根據稅委會公告2025年第5號和第6號對這些商品的加徵關稅；（二）採取必要措施，暫停或取消自2025年4月2日起針對美國的非關稅反制措施。

採取上述舉措後，雙方將建立機制，繼續就經貿關係進行協商。中方代表是國務院副總理何立峰，美方代表是財政部長斯科特·貝森特和美國貿易代表賈米森·格里爾。協商可在中國、美國，或雙方商定的第三國進行。根據需要，雙方可就相關經貿議題開展工作層面磋商。

Joint Statement on U.S.-China Economic and Trade Meeting in Geneva

The Government of the United States of America (the “United States”) and the Government of the People’s Republic of China (“China”),

Recognizing the importance of their bilateral economic and trade relationship to both countries and the global economy;

Recognizing the importance of a sustainable, long-term, and mutually beneficial economic and trade relationship;

Reflecting on their recent discussions and believing that continued discussions have the potential to address the concerns of each side in their economic and trade relationship; and

Moving forward in the spirit of mutual opening, continued communication, cooperation, and mutual respect;

The Parties commit to take the following actions by May 14, 2025:

The United States will (i) modify the application of the additional ad valorem rate of duty on articles of China (including articles of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macau Special Administrative Region) set forth in Executive Order 14257 of April 2, 2025, by suspending 24 percentage points of that rate for an initial period of 90 days, while retaining the remaining ad valorem rate of 10 percent on those articles pursuant to the terms of said Order; and (ii) removing the modified additional ad valorem rates of duty on those articles imposed by Executive Order 14259 of April 8, 2025 and Executive Order 14266 of April 9, 2025.

China will (i) modify accordingly the application of the additional ad valorem rate of duty on articles of the United States set forth in Announcement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council No. 4 of 2025, by suspending 24 percentage points of that rate for an initial period of 90 days, while retaining the remaining additional ad valorem rate of 10 percent on those articles, and removing the modified additional ad valorem rates of duty on those articles imposed by Announcement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council No. 5 of 2025 and Announcement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council No. 6 of 2025; and (ii) adopt all necessary administrative measures to suspend or remove the non-tariff countermeasures taken against the United States since April 2, 2025.

After taking the aforementioned actions, the Parties will establish a mechanism to continue discussions about economic and trade relations. The representative from the Chinese side for these discussions will be He Lifeng, Vice Premier of the State Council, and the representatives from the U.S. side will be Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury, and Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative. These discussions may be conducted alternately in China and the United States, or a third country upon agreement of the Parties. As required, the two sides may conduct working-level consultations on relevant economic and trade issues.