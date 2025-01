日喀則6.8強震／「我們的心同在」 賴總統慰問災民

西藏日喀則市定日縣昨上午發生規模六點八強震,造成嚴重死傷,賴清德總統在社群平台X(前身推特)發文慰問受強震影響的西藏人民與罹難者家屬。

Our thoughts are with the people of Tibet and the surrounding areas impacted by the devastating earthquake. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims' families, and we pray that rescue & aid efforts reach those in need to ensure a swift recovery.