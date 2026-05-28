快訊

雅方雪糕印簡體字遭抵制 二代千金林暄穎澄清「是出口到大陸」擋不住怒火

晚睡真的長不高！醫曝「各年齡層最佳睡覺時間」：有科學根據

買不起只能躺平…房仲不賣房改當包租代管？專家：台灣房市加速走向「日本化」

聽新聞
0:00 / 0:00

人類吃米飯、AI勞工24小時要用電！黃仁勳：能源的增長攸關台灣未來GDP發展

聯合新聞網／ 綜合報導
輝達執行長黃仁勳於北投士林科技園區主持員工大會時，向市長及大眾公開呼籲台灣未來絕對需要更多電力支持。（歐新社）
輝達執行長黃仁勳於北投士林科技園區主持員工大會時，向市長及大眾公開呼籲台灣未來絕對需要更多電力支持。（歐新社）

輝達NVIDIA台灣總部「Constellation」計畫正式啟動，執行長黃仁勳27日親自現身北投士林科技園區T17、T18基地主持台灣員工大會。

黃仁勳在現場向市長及大眾公開呼籲，台灣在未來絕對需要更多的能源與電力。

他幽默地向台下解釋其背後的剛性需求與核心邏輯，直言「人類的勞動力需要吃米飯，但是AI的勞動力需要的是電力」。

黃仁勳進一步從歷史與宏觀經濟角度分析，在人類歷史上的每一次工業革命當中，不論是哪一個國家或地區，只要想參與這場工業革命、想要與這場工業革命一同成長，能源的增長都是最不可或缺、最根本的基礎要素，更是攸關台灣未來GDP發展的關鍵。

黃仁勳指出，未來的台灣將會把人類勞動力、機器人（自動化）勞動力以及AI勞動力全面團結並統合在一起。

為了完美實現這個讓台灣跨越夢想的願景，就必須正視「AI將會全天候不間斷運行（running all the time）」的現實，這意味著未來全球所產生的AI代幣（tokens）數量將面臨前所未有的暴增，因此台灣未來極其需要大量的電力支持。

輝達執行長黃仁勳演講原文（能源段落部分）

One thing that I said several times, I will take the opportunity to say it now.

Mayor, we could use more energy in Taiwan.

Fundamentally why?

Because human labor needs rice, but AI labor needs electricity.

So in the future, Taiwan will unite, unify human labor, and robotics labor, and AI labor. In order to do that, we need a lot more electricity.

It is also the case that in every single industrial revolution, if you want to be, if you want to engage that industrial revolution, if you want to grow with that industrial revolution, you need energy.

Energy growth is fundamental to the GDP of Taiwan.

And so, in addition to the four young people who got married, they need to make babies. And so we are looking forward to that.

Speaking of babies, and so we need energy, and we need rice. So we need electricity.

All right.

黃仁勳 NVIDIA 輝達 T17 台灣

相關新聞

人類吃米飯、AI勞工24小時要用電！黃仁勳：能源的增長攸關台灣未來GDP發展

輝達執行長黃仁勳強調，台灣未來需大量能源以支持人類與AI勞動力的全面整合。他指出，歷史上的工業革命均需依賴能源增長，並呼籲需正視AI電力需求的現實。

輝達員工大會黃家三代都到了！黃仁勳談爸媽「最典型台灣父母」

AI教父黃仁勳5月23日下午搭機抵台後行程滿滿，今（27）日在北投士林科技園區T17、T18預定地舉辦「NVIDIA台灣員工大會」，上午點還沒開放入場，現場就已湧現大批排隊人潮，員工、媒體與受邀來賓陸續到場卡位，氣氛宛如科技圈嘉年華。現場除了有台北市市長蔣萬安現身站台外，令人驚喜的是黃家三代全到場：黃仁勳父母、另一半與女兒齊聚好溫馨，黃仁勳現場也笑談了自己父母教養觀！另外，主辦單位還特別準備阜杭豆漿早餐，濃濃豆漿與燒餅香氣瀰漫會場，讓不少來賓邊吃早餐等開場，也替這場AI盛會增添滿滿台灣味。 「餐車怎麼樣？早餐好吃嗎？」黃仁勳一進場，就一路熱情和員工打招呼，還邊走邊發乳液，展現招牌式親民風格，現場氣氛瞬間被炒熱。 在台上的轉播畫面上，黃仁勳的家人此次也一同出席，成為活動中的特別嘉賓。在北士科 T17、T18 基地正式成為 NVIDIA 台灣總部的新起點，這場活動不只是企業布局的重要時刻，更像是一場共同見證歷史的家族場合。 黃仁勳也難得在台上談起父母、太太與孩子，笑稱自己的完美主義遺傳自父親，對追求完美的執著則來自母親，「這就是典型台灣父母」。 談到家人時，黃仁勳也在台上展現幽默一

輝達投資台灣 喊大加碼

輝達執行長黃仁勳昨（27）日示，台灣是AI革命的震央，輝達會持續投資台灣，現在每年在台投資已達千億美元（近新台幣3.2兆元），要朝1,500億美元（約新台幣4.7兆元）邁進。

喊話政府 黃仁勳：我們需要大量電力

ＡＩ晶片大廠輝達執行長黃仁勳昨天表示，輝達需要在台灣使用更多能源，如同人類員工需要米飯，ＡＩ員工需要的是電力，「我們需要更大量的電力」，如果想參與這一波工業革命，就需要能源，「能源成長對台灣國內生產毛額（ＧＤＰ）至關重要」。

輝達關鍵戰略 下一波押代理式AI、機器人

輝達昨天在台灣新總部預定地北士科基地舉行員工大會，執行長黃仁勳針對ＡＩ取代工作、遠距辦公、公司成長與下一波技術戰略發表談話，他說，ＡＩ不會是裁員元凶，真正的風險在於企業與個人拒絕使用ＡＩ；他也首度披露輝達未來完整戰略，在ＡＩ基礎設施建設完成後，下一階段將押注「代理式ＡＩ（Agent AI）」與機器人革命。

黃仁勳談新總部 「透明」設計喻企業文化

輝達執行長黃仁勳昨說，台灣新總部將於今年底開始興建，預計二○三○年啟用，新總部以「透明」為重要設計概念，呼應輝達作為平台公司的開放文化。他也幽默說，在輝達所有建築中，第一個被放進設計的不是電腦機房，也不是他的辦公室，而是酒吧，展現輝達重視員工交流與企業文化的一面。

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。