人類吃米飯、AI勞工24小時要用電！黃仁勳：能源的增長攸關台灣未來GDP發展

輝達（NVIDIA）台灣總部「Constellation」計畫正式啟動，執行長黃仁勳27日親自現身北投士林科技園區T17、T18基地主持台灣員工大會。

黃仁勳在現場向市長及大眾公開呼籲，台灣在未來絕對需要更多的能源與電力。

他幽默地向台下解釋其背後的剛性需求與核心邏輯，直言「人類的勞動力需要吃米飯，但是AI的勞動力需要的是電力」。

黃仁勳進一步從歷史與宏觀經濟角度分析，在人類歷史上的每一次工業革命當中，不論是哪一個國家或地區，只要想參與這場工業革命、想要與這場工業革命一同成長，能源的增長都是最不可或缺、最根本的基礎要素，更是攸關台灣未來GDP發展的關鍵。

黃仁勳指出，未來的台灣將會把人類勞動力、機器人（自動化）勞動力以及AI勞動力全面團結並統合在一起。

為了完美實現這個讓台灣跨越夢想的願景，就必須正視「AI將會全天候不間斷運行（running all the time）」的現實，這意味著未來全球所產生的AI代幣（tokens）數量將面臨前所未有的暴增，因此台灣未來極其需要大量的電力支持。

One thing that I said several times, I will take the opportunity to say it now.

Mayor, we could use more energy in Taiwan.

Fundamentally why?

Because human labor needs rice, but AI labor needs electricity.

So in the future, Taiwan will unite, unify human labor, and robotics labor, and AI labor. In order to do that, we need a lot more electricity.

It is also the case that in every single industrial revolution, if you want to be, if you want to engage that industrial revolution, if you want to grow with that industrial revolution, you need energy.

Energy growth is fundamental to the GDP of Taiwan.

And so, in addition to the four young people who got married, they need to make babies. And so we are looking forward to that.

Speaking of babies, and so we need energy, and we need rice. So we need electricity.

All right.