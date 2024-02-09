快訊

洛史都華不來了！高雄演唱會「確定取消」 主辦單位公告：不可抗因素

噓！星聞／ 編輯Shh／綜合報導
洛史都華亞洲巡迴原本預定3月9日在高雄開唱。圖／Live Nation提供
洛史都華亞洲巡迴原本預定3月9日在高雄開唱。圖／Live Nation提供

有「搖滾公雞」之稱的樂壇巨星洛史都華（Rod Stewart）2023年宣布將於今年3月在高雄開唱，將是他暌違29年再訪台，讓他激動直呼：真的等太久了！不過開唱前一個月，官方突宣布「演唱會確定取消」。

8日主辦單位發文公告「Rod Stewart高雄場節目取消退票辦法」，表示因不可抗因素，3月9日高雄演唱為確定取消，並開放退票，提醒已購票歌迷要在3月20日前完成退要申請。

據悉，洛史都華亞洲巡演，包括馬來西亞、菲律賓、香港已都註明演唱會取消，亞洲剩曼谷、東京和新加坡場次。

洛史都華高雄演唱會確定取消。圖／截自臉書／Live Nation Taiwan 理想國
洛史都華高雄演唱會確定取消。圖／截自臉書／Live Nation Taiwan 理想國

Live Nation Taiwan 理想國臉書公告：

【Rod Stewart高雄場節目取消退票辦法】

因不可抗拒因素，很遺憾的3月9日Rod Stewart 高雄場演唱會確定取消。

購票時以信用卡付款者將不需填寫退票申請，票面全額將直接退刷至原購票之信用卡。退刷作業將於2024年3月中前完成，實際退款時間將依發卡行之作業時間為準。

購票時以ATM虛擬帳號付款者，請至拓元售票系統下載及填寫退票申請表，並請附上原購票之匯款帳戶的存摺封面，票面全額將匯款至原購票之匯款帳戶。請於2024年3月20號前完成退票申請，詳細申請辦法請至拓元售票系統頁面查看。申請退票5個工作天後，請至拓元售票網站確認訂單狀態已更改為「主辦因素退票」，退款作業時間約為20個工作天。於此期間如有任何票務問題，請聯繫拓元售票線上客服。造成不便之處，敬請見諒。

Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to announce that Rod Stewart "Live in Concert, One Last Time" in Kaohsiung scheduled for 9th March 2024 at Kaohsiung Arena has been cancelled.

Fans who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund through the original payment method. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding.

*Tickets Cancellation and Refund procedure

Those who paid with credit card when purchasing tickets do not need to fill in the refund application form. The face value of the ticket will be automatically refunded to the credit card that used to purchase the ticket. The refund process is expected to be completed by the middle of March, 2024. The actual refund time subjects to your issuing bank.

If you paid with an ATM virtual account when purchasing tickets, please download and fill in the refund application form at tixCraft Ticketing, and attach the cover of the original account used to purchase the ticket. Please complete the refund application before 20th March, 2024.The face value of the ticket will be returned to your original account. For more info please go to tixCraft Ticketing. 5 working days after you've applied for a refund, please go to tixCraft Ticketing and check that your order status has been changed to "Refund due to organizer". The refund process time takes about 20 working days. Please contact tixCraft customer service for further refund enquiries.

完整訊息 More Info

https://tixcraft.com/news/detail/1014

