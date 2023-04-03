112年會考英文科／學單字片語、培養閱讀能力、練答題手感 總整理看這裡

112年會考將於5月20、21日登場，《聯合新聞網》提供考前衝刺三大資源，包含教授文法、單字知識的「希平方」、培養英語閱讀能力的「紐時賞析」，也有讓考生實際演練考題的「會考生活英語」，統整大全就看這一篇！

【希平方】 【紐時賞析】 【國中會考生活英語】

● 希平方

enemies to lovers

Enemy 是「敵人」的意思，所以 enemies to lover 就是指從冤家變情人的這種走向，小編真的超愛這種主角間的化學變化啦！經典的《傲慢與偏見》和《電子情書》就是 enemies to lovers 的劇情唷！

I can't stand star-crossed lovers. It has to be the "enemies to lovers" trope for me.（苦命鴛鴦那種我不行。我愛的是「歡喜冤家」那一套。）

pathetic

那有些人就是欠嗆，不值得同情，這時候就可以用 pathetic 這個字，意思就有點像是中文的「可憐哪」、「可悲啊」，來看個例子：

Are you still stealing content from our Instagram fanpage? You’re pathetic!（你還在抄我們 Instagram 粉專的內容？可憐哪！）

若以中文的思考邏輯來說，some 後面接複數可數名詞應該很直覺，例如：

Some clouds are gathering. Maybe it’s about to rain.（一些雲開始聚在一起了。可能快要下雨了。）

但其實 some 也可以搭配某些比較特別的單數可數名詞唷！像是 sort、kind、type 這種跟類別有關、比較不精確的字眼，就能以單數的形式出現在 some 的後方。

對方提出跟主題毫不相干的笨意見時：

(O) I am of a different opinion.（我和你持不同的意見。）

(X) Your opinion is irrelevant.（你的意見很不相干。）

hear of vs hear about

Hear of 是表示「聽說過某人事物的存在」，那 hear about 則是指「聽說過有關某人事物相關的事」，這樣講可能還是有點抽象，我們直接看一組比較：

Have you heard of Amway?（你聽過安麗嗎？）→ 是在問對方知不知道安麗這間公司。

Have you heard about Amway recently?（你最近有聽說關於安麗的事情嗎？）→ 是在問對方有沒有聽說安麗發生的事情、事跡。

rabbit food

這個字其實很好理解，字面上是「兔子的食物」，那兔子是吃草的，所以就是指「生菜沙拉」囉。看個例句：

No one orders rabbit food at McDonald’s. NO ONE!（沒人會在麥當勞點生菜沙拉。沒！有！人！）

goblin mode

Goblin「哥布林」是一種矮小的精靈，個性貪婪狡詐。而goblin mode「哥布林模式」則是指一種光明正大擺爛、耍廢、無所事事的態度，通常是為了逃避社會現況或他人期待哦。這個字可以搭配寫成(be) in goblin mode或者to go goblin mode。例如：

This weekend I'm going to be in full goblin mode. Don't ask me to go out.（我這週末要瘋狂耍廢。別約我出門。）

I’m ruined. 毀了

I can’t get my money back from FTX. I’m ruined.（我在FTX的錢都拿不回來了。沒救了。）

Since

是指「自從過去某個時間點到現在都還一直」，所以通常會搭配現在完成式。

From

是指「自從某個時間點開始」，現在、過去、未來都可以搭配。而且 from 不會強調現在還有沒有在進行，只是說明某個動作或事件的起始點。

trust fund baby

Trust fund 是「信託基金」的意思，那能享有這些基金的小孩就是所謂的 trust fund baby，也就是我們中文常說的「富二代」。

She surrounds herself with trust fund babies.（她身邊都是些富二代。）

be overwhelmed with + 情緒

Overwhelm 當作動詞時，是指「使…充滿某種強烈的感受」，那麼這個字常用被動式，寫成「人 + be overwhelmed with + 情緒」。例如：

Jason was overwhelmed with joy when he found his cat unscathed.（Jason 發現他的貓咪毫髮無傷時，他欣喜若狂。）

● 紐時賞析

Cities are only nominally bricks and mortar, after all. To residents they are repositories of a hairbrush and a photograph — collective threads of a social fabric that, over time, weave together a life, a family, a history, a neighborhood, a community.

城市畢竟只是表面上的實體建築。對居民來說，它們是一把梳子和一張照片的倉庫，一個社會結構的集體線索，將一個生活、一個家庭、一段歷史、一個鄰居和一個社區逐漸編織在一起。 （繼續閱讀…）

In the United States, one study showed that the average public elementary or middle school student lost the equivalent of a half-year of learning in math, and 6% of students were in districts that lost more than a full year. Standardized math test scores in 2022, when compared with those in 2019, showed the largest drop ever recorded in the three decades since the exam was first administered.

在美國，一項研究顯示，一般的公立小學或中學學生在數學領域損失了約半年的學習量，而6%學生所處的學區讓他們損失超過一整年的學習量。學生在2022年的數學普考成績大幅低於2019年的成績，是該考試舉辦30年來的最大退步幅度。 （繼續閱讀…）

The plans have met with resistance from different ends of the political spectrum. Lawmakers from France’s rising far right say a growing influx of migrants must be brought under tighter control and that French nationals should be given priority for jobs. The country’s powerful labor unions are warning that measures to cut jobless benefits risk pushing the unemployed toward poverty.

相關改革計畫已招致法國政治光譜兩端的反對。法國崛起的極右派國會議員指稱，愈來愈多移民湧入，必須更嚴格控制，法國國民應享有優先工作權。法國強勢的工會正警告，削減失業給付恐將失業者推向貧困。 （繼續閱讀…）

The latest eruption of this never-ending drama began last week with an opinion poll that showed support for Brexit had fallen to its lowest level yet. Only 32% of those surveyed in the poll, by the firm YouGov, said that they thought leaving the European Union was a good idea; 56% said it was a mistake.

這場永無止盡的鬧劇最近一次上演是在上星期，一項民調顯示英國脫歐支持率已降至最低水位。根據YouGov公司民調，僅32%受訪者認為離開歐盟是個好主意，56%的人則稱這是個錯誤。 （繼續閱讀…）

In a speech Friday, Putin raised the prospect anew, calling the United States and NATO enemies seeking Russia’s collapse and declaring again that he would use “all available means” to defend Russian territory — which he has now declared includes four provinces of eastern Ukraine.

普亭在周五的一場演說中再次提出這種可能性，稱美國和北約組織是企圖讓俄羅斯崩潰的敵人，並再次宣布他將使用「一切可能手段」保衛俄羅斯領土。他現在已經宣布，俄羅斯領土包括烏克蘭東部四個省。 （繼續閱讀…）

● 國中會考生活英語

Hailey got a pie chart about the questionnaire after filling it out.

海莉填完問卷調查後，收到問卷統計的圓餅圖。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What do most people care about when they buy body lotion?

(A) Its price.

(B) Its smell.

(C) Its function.

Amber received an e-mail about her train ticket.

安珀收到一封和火車票有關的電子郵件。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Based on the mail, how long does it take from French to England by train?

(A) Around one and a half hours

(B) At least one day.

(C) About three hours.

Here is an interest inventory for junior high school students.

這是一個為國中生設計的興趣量表。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Angela likes science the most. Which boxes may she check?

(A) Play sports.

(B) Volunteer.

(C) Do experiments.

Bill and Albert missed the late bus home.

貝爾和艾伯特錯過了回家的末班公車。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. How may Bill and Albert get home?

(A) By taxi.

(B) By bike.

(C) On foot.

Amber is writing a letter to her father.

Amber正在寫一封信給她爸爸。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. What DIDN’T Amber do for her boss?

(A) Make coffee.

(B) Answer phone calls.

(C) Do her children’s homework.

Victor visits the zoo to finish his science report.

維克多為了完成他的科學報告去參觀動物園。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Which topic does Victor write about?

(A) The history of the animals.

(B) Facts about the sloths and koalas.

(C) Sloths, koalas and their sleep.

Edward took a sick leave from school to see a doctor.

愛德華向學校請病假去看醫生。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Why did Edward go to the doctor?

(A) He caught a cold

(B) His stomach hurt.

(C) He had a sore throat.

Lucy is writing an e-mail to exchange something she ordered the other day.

Lucy正在寫電子郵件，為了要換她前幾天訂購的東西。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗＋國中會考題型

1. Why did Lucy write this e-mail?

(A) She got the wrong item.

(B) She wanted more discount.

(C) She ordered something wrong.

