央視狂刪世足觀眾不戴罩畫面 澳記者錄下證據卻見「官媒心機」
中國大陸堅持「動態清零」政策，除了要測核酸，也要戴口罩。但其他國家早已解除警報，世足賽更如火如荼舉行，引發部分大陸民眾不滿，先前就有大陸網友因而憤怒向大陸衛健委提出「十問」文章。為了平息民眾怒火，大陸官媒似乎有所動作，一名澳洲記者近日就在推特貼出數段影片，點出大陸官媒央視網播出的世足賽畫面，與其他媒體不同。
澳洲廣播公司（ABC）記者比爾博特斯（Bill Birtles）28日在推特發文，表示自己原本以為中國大陸因為國內民眾不滿封控政策，所以審查世足賽的畫面的說法是胡說八道。但比較南韓SBS以及大陸央視CCTV播出的畫面後，明顯可以看出央視刻意避開場邊球迷特寫的畫面。博特斯並貼出對比的影片，影片中可以看到SBS照常播出場邊球迷沒戴口罩、高聲歡呼的特寫畫面，但央視卻會切換成足球場上的空景或是球員踢球、射門的畫面。
So I thought it was BS that China’s govt broadcaster was censoring shots of fans at the World Cup due to lockdown anger back home. But it’s true.— Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) 2022年11月27日
Here are live feeds from SBS & CCTV (which has a 32 second delay). As @DreyerChina explained, CCTV avoids crowd close ups: pic.twitter.com/wWui0cTdkC
博特斯隨後也貼出另一段影片，影片中可見央視播出的畫面秀出場邊群眾特寫，但不到1秒就切走，博特斯指出，這有可能會讓懷疑論者聲稱央視沒有審查人群特寫，因為有幾個鏡頭確實過關了。
So the usual suspects will claim that China’s govt TV CCTV isn’t censoring crowd close ups because a few shots do get through… or they choose to use different shots 🤔… but it is very clear. Although a mate in Beijing told me he hadn’t noticed anything unusual 😂 pic.twitter.com/IGVfqXwjo0— Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) 2022年11月27日
另一名追蹤央視播出畫面的國外記者馬克德萊爾（Mark Dreyer）也錄下證據，表示因為有些人仍拒絕承認央視播出的畫面不同，所以決定持續追蹤。德萊爾指出，BBC播出加拿大和克羅埃西亞球迷的特寫鏡頭時，央視播的卻是加拿大教練的單人鏡頭。
Some people still refusing to see this, so decided to track it. Within a minute, there was this: close-up shots of Canadian and Croatian fans on BBC/international feed, replaced by a solo shot of Canadian coach John Herdman on CCTV. pic.twitter.com/V3DZRjHrzk— Mark Dreyer (@DreyerChina) 2022年11月27日
在遭到質疑後，德萊爾再度在推特發文，表示央視轉播巴西與瑞士的比賽時，有42次避開了展示人群／球迷的特寫鏡頭。只有在比賽剛開始時，播出一個人群特寫鏡頭而已。
I literally just spent the past two hours watching parallel feeds of the Brazil-Switzerland game and there were FORTY-TWO times where CCTV avoided showing crowd/fan close-ups. I saw ONE crowd close-up on CCTV (of former Brazilian players) at the start of the game. That's it. https://t.co/mibyYWoVSN— Mark Dreyer (@DreyerChina) 2022年11月28日
