快訊

跌跌不休！主計總處下修今年GDP至3.06％ 明年經濟成長率「保3」無望

陸國務院防疫政策未調整批地方「動不動就靜默」 有記者只寫了1行字

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

央視狂刪世足觀眾不戴罩畫面 澳記者錄下證據卻見「官媒心機」

聯合新聞網／ 綜合報導
世足賽場邊球迷示意圖。歐新社
世足賽場邊球迷示意圖。歐新社

中國大陸堅持「動態清零」政策，除了要測核酸，也要戴口罩。但其他國家早已解除警報，世足賽更如火如荼舉行，引發部分大陸民眾不滿，先前就有大陸網友因而憤怒向大陸衛健委提出「十問」文章。為了平息民眾怒火，大陸官媒似乎有所動作，一名澳洲記者近日就在推特貼出數段影片，點出大陸官媒央視網播出的世足賽畫面，與其他媒體不同。

澳洲廣播公司（ABC）記者比爾博特斯（Bill Birtles）28日在推特發文，表示自己原本以為中國大陸因為國內民眾不滿封控政策，所以審查世足賽的畫面的說法是胡說八道。但比較南韓SBS以及大陸央視CCTV播出的畫面後，明顯可以看出央視刻意避開場邊球迷特寫的畫面。博特斯並貼出對比的影片，影片中可以看到SBS照常播出場邊球迷沒戴口罩、高聲歡呼的特寫畫面，但央視卻會切換成足球場上的空景或是球員踢球、射門的畫面。

博特斯隨後也貼出另一段影片，影片中可見央視播出的畫面秀出場邊群眾特寫，但不到1秒就切走，博特斯指出，這有可能會讓懷疑論者聲稱央視沒有審查人群特寫，因為有幾個鏡頭確實過關了。

另一名追蹤央視播出畫面的國外記者馬克德萊爾（Mark Dreyer）也錄下證據，表示因為有些人仍拒絕承認央視播出的畫面不同，所以決定持續追蹤。德萊爾指出，BBC播出加拿大和克羅埃西亞球迷的特寫鏡頭時，央視播的卻是加拿大教練的單人鏡頭。

在遭到質疑後，德萊爾再度在推特發文，表示央視轉播巴西與瑞士的比賽時，有42次避開了展示人群／球迷的特寫鏡頭。只有在比賽剛開始時，播出一個人群特寫鏡頭而已。

新冠肺炎 央視 口罩

相關新聞

陸官方記者會未公布防疫新調整 央視直播拍到「記者只寫了1行字」

大陸各地防疫嚴格且層層加碼，引爆民怨，網傳大陸國務院今天下午的記者會將有放鬆防疫的重大宣布。但下午3點40分記者會開完，...

大陸國務院下午記者會傳將放寬防疫 中港台三股市急升

大陸「健康中國」微信公眾號上午（29日）公布，國務院聯防聯控機制將於今天下午3點召開新聞發佈會。市場傳出大陸將採取更寬鬆...

中防控壓力前所未有 3央媒連發7文：貫徹清零

中國多地爆發「白紙運動」反封控抗議事件，防控壓力前所未有。新華社、人民日報、央視三大央媒28日起接連發布七篇評論文章稱，...

大陸多地核酸檢測造假 官媒：已到非重典不能止亂時候

大陸堅持防疫「動態清零」，疫情防控常態化，人民動不動就要去測核酸，一大批第三方核酸檢測公司應運而生，但傳出有公司與地方勾...

央視狂刪世足觀眾不戴罩畫面 澳記者錄下證據卻見「官媒心機」

中國大陸堅持「動態清零」政策，除了要測核酸，也要戴口罩。但其他國家早已解除警報，世足賽更如火如荼舉行，引發部分大陸民眾不滿，先前就有大陸網友因而憤怒向大陸衛健委提出「十問」文章。為了平息民眾怒火，大陸官媒似乎有所動作，一名澳洲記者近日就在推特貼出數段影片，點出大陸官媒央視網播出的世足賽畫面，與其他媒體不同。

「將很快放棄清零」！胡錫進：不失控比預期更早走出陰影

大陸媒體人胡錫進29日發布最新推文，暗示大陸可能很快放棄新冠清零政策，並強調大陸將比預期更早走出陰影。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。