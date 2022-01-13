【學測英文特輯】2021時事英文精華 防疫、打疫苗、居家上班、名人八卦一次學會！

雖然風風雨雨的 2021 年終於結束了，但對於目前高三的考生來說，真正的挑戰可還沒結束呢！同學們應該都知道學測英文科通常都會結合時事，測驗學生是否能將英文融入生活，能否以英文批判各種國際重大事件，或者反思台灣本地的文化或趨勢，不只考驗學生的英文能力，更考驗學生的國際視野和觀點。

因此，希平方秉持著「複習」這個核心理念，現在就來幫同學複習一下 2021 年各個關鍵時事和關鍵詞，以及這些字的用法，讓同學更能做好萬全準備面對出題變化莫測的學測英文試題，在翻譯、作文題也能有更多的用字選擇和寫作方向喔！

COVID-19

雖然疫情現在已經漸漸趨緩，但畢竟去年全世界都受到疫情摧殘，所以相關詞彙還是有可能出現在考題中。

pandemic 大流行、大流行病、廣泛性流行病

The World Health Organization declares the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic as it ravages the world.（世界衛生組織因新冠肺炎在全球肆虐而將其稱作大流行病。）

panic buying 恐慌搶購

People are panic buying products like surgical masks, hand sanitizers, and toilet paper amid coronavirus fears.（人們因為害怕冠狀病毒正瘋狂搶購像是外科口罩、乾洗手、衛生紙等物品。）

home quarantine 居家檢疫

All travelers are obliged to undergo a 14-day home quarantine after arriving in Taiwan.（抵達台灣後，所有旅客都必須要進行 14 天居家檢疫。）

test positive / negative 檢測為陽性 / 陰性

It was reported that three children under the age of 10 tested positive for the coronavirus.（據報導，三名十歲以下的孩童冠狀病毒檢測為陽性。）

My neighbor has just come back from Australia, and luckily, she has tested negative for COVID-19.（我鄰居最近剛從澳洲回來，她運氣很好，新冠病毒檢測為陰性。）

lockdown 封城

The UK has been put on lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.（為了防止冠狀病毒疫情爆發，英國已全面封鎖。）

Many people in lockdown are streaming movies on Netflix at home.（封城時，許多人在家用 Netflix 看電影。）

疫苗接種

give someone a shot / injection 打針

Dr. McAllister gave the cancer patient a morphine injection for pain relief.（McAllister 醫生替癌症病患注射嗎啡以減緩疼痛。）

be vaccinated / inoculated against... 接種

I have been vaccinated against tetanus.（我打過破傷風的疫苗。）

get vaxxed 接種疫苗

Teachers are required to take a rapid test or get vaxxed before school starts.（老師被要求要在開學前做快篩或施打疫苗。）

vax card 疫苗接種卡

Check your vax card to know when to get your second dose.（查看你的疫苗接種卡以知道什麼時候要打第二劑。）

anti-vaxxer 反對疫苗者

Some anti-vaxxers tend to spread misinformation and conspiracy theories online.（有些反對疫苗人士往往會在網路上散播不實資訊和陰謀論。）

居家上班

work from home / WFH 在家工作

We might be going to WFH if the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increases.（如果 COVID-19 的確診人數增加，我們可能就要在家工作了。）

分流上班

My colleagues and I take turns coming to the office and working from home during the pandemic.（疫情期間，我的同事和我輪流到公司上班和在家工作。）

flexible (working) hours / flexible (working) schedules 彈性工時

Having flexible working hours can help disperse commuters during peak hours.（彈性工時有助於疏散尖峰時段的通勤人潮。）

群聚

gathering

Under the Level 3 epidemic alert, indoor gatherings over 5 people and outdoor gatherings over 10 people are banned.（三級警戒期間，禁止室內五人以上群聚及室外十人以上群聚。）

名人八卦

divorce 離婚

The couple agreed that getting a divorce would be the best option for their child.（這對夫妻同意離婚對孩子來說會是最好的選項。）

The wealthy man divorced his wife and married a young model right away.（那位富有的男子與妻子離婚，並馬上娶了一位嫩模。）

separate（夫妻）分居

My parents separated when I was in elementary school, but they still haven’t got divorced yet.（我父母在我小學時就分居了，但他們到現在都還沒離婚。）

custody 監護權

The court awarded / granted / gave custody of the twins to the mother.（法院將雙胞胎的監護權判給了母親。）

The man finally got / received custody of his child after months of fighting in a family law court.（在家事法院歷經數個月的爭取後，那位男子終於得到孩子的監護權。）

大家在看這些用法和句子時，也可以試著想想自己會如何用在作文中，表達自己的觀點或描述某些和自己有關的事件，如此一來也更能加深印象、應用在考試中喔！最後希平方也預祝大家考試順利、金榜題名！

