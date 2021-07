美國東奧掌旗手出爐 「雙棲」棒球員哽咽：無上的榮耀

為響應性別平等,國際奧委會於去年修訂開幕儀式規則,決定讓各國採「一男一女」掌旗手入場,美國隊也於今日公布國家隊掌旗手,男子由古巴裔棒球員艾瓦瑞茲(Eddy Alvarez)擔綱,女子則是WNBA最偉大球員柏德(Sue Bird)。

"It means everything to me ... to be able to lead Team USA is an absolute honor."



Team USA's @eddyalvarez90 was voted to be the flag bearer at the Tokyo @Olympics' opening ceremonies, the first baseball player to receive this honor. pic.twitter.com/fJTAlSQU9F