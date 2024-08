美網／溫布頓新科冠軍被爆冷 次輪遭羅馬尼亞黑馬拍落

Finally healthy and able to play her best, Gaby is on fire and played amazing today. Gaby stole the match earned the 2nd top 10 win of her career! She next faces Badosa, the 1st top she beat back in 2022. Gabriela Ruse defeated Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 7-5! pic.twitter.com/deCul3t4lN