職場上不合理要求怎擺脫？外商主管教戰6招談判技巧：別被當成小綿羊
我在工作上最常遇到考驗的是那些強勢的利害關係人，有時候不管他們是用職等或是用數字佐證來要求我做事情的時候，我都會覺得很有壓力。
幾次的交手之後，我發現除了單方面的像小綿羊被挨打以外，其實有很多不同的方式可以來去和對方談判。
以前都不知道英文有哪些情境以及該怎麼使用，被欺負了幾次就知道有哪些常見的方法可以讓自己的生活好過一點。
這邊分享一些情境以及英文要怎麼用才可以精準的經營利害關係人，或是有效的拒絕不合理的要求。
詞彙：Yes…but…
定義：同意對方的立場，但同時加入你的條件或限制。
使用情境：當你想認同對方意見，但又想提出不同的觀點或其他解決方案時，可以用這種方式去調整話題的重點。適合用在先釋出善意然後給軟釘子的情境。
案例：
During a project planning session, a team member suggests launching a new feature immediately. You respond with, “Yes, we can roll out this version, but we should consider user testing to ensure it meets quality standards before rollout.”
詞彙：No…because…
定義：有理有據的回絕建議，並提供具體的原因或說明。
使用情境：適合在回應提案或反饋時，拒絕對方但又保持良好溝通的情況下使用。適合用在對方利用職權或態度強硬時告知風險或後果。
案例：
A vendor proposes increasing the project budget. You respond, “No we can’t increase it, because our funds are allocated to other priorities this quarter, but we can discuss increasing next quarter’s budget.”
詞彙：We're talking about the same thing
定義：強調雙方共同的利益或目標，幫助建立良好合作氛圍。
使用情境：可以在討論遇到僵局或需要建立團隊合作的場合使用。
案例：
In a team negotiation on workload distribution, you acknowledge, “We're talking about the same thing, we all want to avoid burnout, so let’s identify tasks that we can share or delegate to keep the workload manageable for everyone.”
詞彙：Prioritize by Importance
定義：根據優先等級排序討論重點，有助於先處理高優先級的事項。
使用情境：當議題或目標很多時，這種方式有助於聚焦在關鍵項目，並在談判中找到妥協點。
案例：
During contract renewal, you prioritize competitive pricing over service add-ons, stating, “If everything is important, then nothing is important. Let’s prioritize to secure the most favorable rates first, and we can revisit additional services later.”
詞彙：Short Term vs. Long Term
定義：在談判時，從短期效果與長期效益的角度來比較結果。
使用情境：當你在評估決策，會影響目前資源與長遠目標的時候可以用這個框架。適合在沒有足夠資源下找出哪些是可以當下做到，哪些要用時間換取喘息空間。
案例：
In budget discussions, a department head says, “We can’t do this all at once, we have to consider what are the short and long term options. In the short term, cutting training costs saves funds, but in the long term, it could affect employee performance and retention.”
詞彙：Give it a Time Box
定義：給談判或討論的未來行動設定時間限制，以確保這不是永久的解決方案。
使用情境：當資源不足時但是對方又很強勢，可以答應一定時間內配合，但是如果結果不如預期也可以給對方台階下。
案例：
During a project meeting, a strong-willed team member insists on adopting a new tool. You respond, “Let’s give it a time box, try this tool for one quarter then evaluate the results. If it doesn’t meet our needs, we can discuss alternative options at that time.”
