指考英文特輯 109大學指考閱讀模擬題組

今年的大學指考即將到來，不知道各位考生準備得如何呢？如同大家知道的，大考考題常會與時事相關，而「新冠肺炎」是近來最熱門的時事議題之一，為此，希平方也針對這個主題幫大家出了一篇閱讀理解模擬題，一起來小試身手吧！

閱讀模擬題組

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven much of global economic activity to halt, but it is also having an unexpected effect on our environment. As factories shut down, cars parked in garages, and countries imposing travel bans and restrictions, air pollution has fallen in cities. We now see blue skies and clear water in places like Venice, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Bangalore, where pollution dominated only weeks ago.

The change is seemingly miraculous. Satellite images from the European Space Agency show nitrogen dioxide levels falling across major cities in Europe, including Paris, Madrid, and Rome. An analysis published in Carbon Brief showed that carbon dioxide emissions from China, the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter, were down by a quarter in mid-February from a few weeks earlier. “In terms of a shift or a change that really happened overnight, this has been unprecedentedly dramatic,” says Lauri Myllyvirta, author of the Carbon Brief report.

In theory, the sharp decline in pollution and carbon emissions is a positive development for the planet and human beings. For one thing, the reduction in air pollution, which does harm to respiratory health and contributes to millions of deaths across the globe every year, could come as an unexpected relief. For another thing, the decrease in carbon emissions may seem like a win for the fight against climate change.

However, environmental science and policy experts warn not to call this a silver lining, because any sustainable reduction in emissions and pollution must occur without badly harming society. Moreover, they expect that pollution levels will return when the pandemic ebbs, unlikely to stay down without a joint effort. But if policymakers make a sustained effort, today’s clear skies give us a glimpse of what we can possibly achieve in the future—even if it takes decades to get there.

Q1: What is the passage mainly about?

(A) how air pollution affects the world

(B) why climate change is a serious problem

(C) what causes COVID-19 to spread across the globe

(D) the unexpected effect of COVID-19 on our environment

Q2: According to the passage, which of the following statements is NOT true?

(A) China is the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter.

(B) There are factories being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(C) The temperature in China has risen sharply because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(D) The COVID-19 pandemic has caused nitrogen dioxide levels to drop in cities like Paris and Rome.

Q3: Which of the following is closest in meaning to the phrase “a silver lining” in the last paragraph?

(A) a visual illusion

(B) an impossible thing

(C) a positive aspect in a bad situation

(D) something bizarre that no one has seen before

Q4 Which of the following can be inferred from this passage?

(A) Human beings will definitely win the fight against climate change.

(B) Thanks to COVID-19, people will no longer suffer from air pollution.

(C) COVID-19 definitely has positive effects on both the environment and the economy.

(D) Whether pollution levels will stay down after the COVID-19 crisis is still unknown.

文章翻譯

新冠肺炎大流行導致許多全球的經濟活動停止，但它也對我們的環境產生意想不到的影響。隨著工廠關閉、汽車停在車庫，各國實施旅遊禁令和限制，城市的空氣汙染出現下降。現在，我們在威尼斯、北京、洛杉磯和邦加羅爾等汙染問題在幾週前還相當嚴重的地方都看到了藍天碧水。

這改變看起來相當不可思議。歐洲太空總署的衛星圖像顯示，歐洲主要城市包括巴黎、馬德里和羅馬等的二氧化氮含量都有下降。發表在「Carbon Brief」的一份分析報告則指出，中國－－全球最大的溫室氣體排放國－－在二月中旬的二氧化碳排放量較幾週前少了四分之一。「就真正在一夜之間發生的改變或變化而言，這是前所未有地戲劇化。」「Carbon Brief」報告的作者 Lauri Myllyvirta 表示。

理論上來說，汙染和碳排放的急遽下降對地球和人類都是一種積極的發展。一方面，空氣汙染對呼吸系統健康有害，且每年在全球導致數百萬人死亡，而空氣汙染的減少可能會帶來意想不到的緩解。另一方面，碳排放量減少也似乎是對抗氣候變遷的勝利。

然而，環境科學和政策專家警告，我們不能將之稱為「逆境中的積極面向」，因為任何永續的碳排放及汙染減少都必須在不嚴重損害社會的情況下進行。此外，他們也預期當疫情消退，汙染程度可能恢復，如果沒有共同努力，不太可能維持在低點。但如果政策制定者能持續努力，今日的晴朗天空讓我們一窺未來可能實現的目標——即使需要幾十年的時間。

題目翻譯及解析

Q1：這篇文章的主要內容是什麼？

(A) 空氣汙染如何影響世界

(B) 為什麼氣候變遷是個嚴重問題

(C) 新冠肺炎在世界各地傳播的原因

(D) 新冠肺炎對環境的意外影響

正確答案：(D)

文章一開始就提到新冠肺炎對我們環境產生了意想不到的影響，且在之後的文章中舉出了一些實際例子，像是城市天空變乾淨、衛星圖像顯示二氧化氮含量降低等，故正確答案為 (D)。

Q2：根據這篇文章，下列哪個陳述是不正確的？

(A) 中國是世界上最大的溫室氣體排放國。

(B) 有工廠因新冠肺炎大流行而被關閉。

(C) 由於新冠肺炎大流行，中國氣溫急遽上升。

(D) 新冠肺炎大流行導致了巴黎和羅馬等城市的二氧化氮含量下降。

正確答案：(C)

選項 (A)、(D) 能在第二段找到相符敘述，選項 (B) 能在第一段找到符合敘述，只有選項 (C) 的敘述不曾提到，且文章提及中國的二氧化碳排放量下降，這應該會導致氣溫降低而非上升，此陳述不正確，故答案選 (C)。

Q3：下列何者的意思最接近最後一段中提到的 a silver lining？

(A) 視錯覺

(B) 不可能的事

(C) 逆境中的積極面向

(D) 從未有人見過的古怪事物

正確答案：(C)

根據 英英字典 ，silver lining 的意思是 something positive that comes out of a sad or unpleasant situation（悲傷或不愉快的情況中出現的積極事物），且第三段說明空氣汙染及碳排放量對地球和環境的積極影響，而這句以轉折詞 However 開頭，可從上下文推知科學家及環境專家說的 not to call this a silver lining 應該是想表達「但不能將它稱之為某種積極的事物」，故答案選 (C)。

Q4：下列何者可以從這篇文章中推斷出來？

(A) 人類一定會戰勝氣候變遷。

(B) 多虧新冠肺炎，人們將不再遭受空氣汙染。

(C) 新冠肺炎對環境跟經濟肯定都有積極影響。

(D) 新冠肺炎的汙染程度將來是否能持續維持在低點仍是未知之數。

正確答案：(D)

第四段提到汙染及碳排放量下降的現象可能在疫情消退後就消失，且未來如何取決於日後大家的努力，故答案選 (D)。選項 (A)、(B) 的敘述太過篤定，與第四段的說法相衝突，故非正確答案，此外，文章中未提及新冠肺炎對經濟的積極影響，故 (C) 也是錯誤選項。

不知道大家是否都成功答對了呢？如果當中還有不太熟悉的單字，也鼓勵大家可以查查字典去了解它們的意思喔！說不定考試時會看到它們的身影。希平方在此也先預祝各位考生在即將到來的大考中能穩定發揮、考運昌隆囉！

