世足賽／不QQ了！姆巴佩24歲生日笑了 外媒曝驚人數據：他才正要開始

𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑴𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒄𝒐 & 𝑷𝑺𝑮

297 games

217 goals

12 trophies



𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑭𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆

66 games

36 goals



𝑨𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑾𝒐𝒓𝒍𝒅 𝑪𝒖𝒑

14 games

12 goals

1 trophy

1 Golden Boot

1 hat trick in the final



Kylian Mbappé turns 24 today. He's still just getting started 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aBjp2YaX8U